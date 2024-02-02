Former Manchester United star lauds Kobbie Mainoo's performance in their 4-2 win over Wolves on social media

Former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera lauded Kobbie Mainoo for his display in his team's thrilling Premier League win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday (February 1).

The Red Devils raced to a 2-0 lead in the opening 22 minutes courtesy of goals from Marcus Rashford (5') and Rasmus Hojlund. Casemiro conceded a penalty to give Wolves a way back into the game, with Pablo Sarabia scoring from the spot in the 71st minute.

Scott McTominay made it 3-1 four minutes later but the Red Devils' defense fell apart in the closing stages of the game. They failed to clear a corner kick with Max Kilman scoring his team's second goal from an unmissable range with 85 minutes on the clock.

Manchester United committed a horde of players forward in stoppage time for an attack and Wolves made the most of it. A blazing counterattack in the fifth minute of stoppage time saw Neto score with a neat left-footed finish into the near bottom right corner.

Erik ten Hag and Gary O'Neil's reactions on the touchline spoke volumes. They both seemed to believe the game was over at 3-3, but Mainoo had other plans. The 18-year-old received the ball in the final third a few moments later and skipped past a Wolves defender to unleash a curling right-footed strike into the bottom right corner.

Jose Sa tried his best but the ball had the perfect mix of curl and power. After the game, Herrera, who, like Mainoo, played as a midfielder for the Red Devils (2014-19), praised the Englishman for his display.

The 34-year-old Athletic Bilbao midfielder shared a photo from the game on his Instagram story and wrote:

"What a player, what a future, this Mainoo [clapping emoji]"

The goal capped off a stellar performance from the English defensive midfielder, who also won 3/3 tackles and seven duels, and recorded six recoveries.

Erik ten Hag asks Manchester United to take 'more responsibility' after Wolves win

Erik ten Hag was adamant that his team needed to improve despite their 4-3 league win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

Manchester United were cruising with around 20 minutes left on the clock but a couple of lapses in defense meant Wolves drew level deep into stoppage time. Ten Hag, after full-time, stated that his team must 'do better', implying that they shouldn't have been in a position where they needed saving in the final stages.

The Dutchman said, via the club's official website:

"Of course we should do better and it was also [the case] early in the season when we totally dominate and then we give it away. We should take more responsibility in such moments and we have so much experience in the team. We should manage that."

Manchester United are now seventh in the table with 35 points from 22 matches.

