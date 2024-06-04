Former Manchester United star Louis Saha names his favorites to win the 2024 Euros

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has revealed his favorites to win the upcoming European Championships. The Frenchman has unsurprisingly picked his homeland to claim the prize in the upcoming tournament.

Les Bleus are one of the best teams on the planet at the moment. The 20222 FIFA World Cup finalists will be keen to lift the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament in Germany. The last time they won the competition was in 2000 and they will hope to end their nearly 25-year wait for the trophy.

In an interview with OLBG, Louis Saha revealed they are his favorites to win the tournament, saying:

“France are my favourites to win Euro 2024. They do look like a team able to win any competition. In a tournament like this you have to play against big teams like Germany and Italy, the ones who are very experienced. But France have a decent group to go through. So it's France for me.”

Trending

France head into the tournament hoping to duly deliver on the expectation on their shoulders. The whole nation and not just the former Manchester United striker will be willing them forward. Les Bleus will be guided by World Cup-winning manager Didier Deschamps and the mercurial captain Kylian Mbappe as they hope to be crowned the best team in Europe.

Former Manchester United striker, Louis Saha reveals his choice for Euro 2024 Golden Boot winner

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha believes his compatriot Kylian Mbappe has a good chance of winning the Golden Boot at Euro 2024. The newest Real Madrid signing has been on fire this season, bagging north of 40 goals in another campaign across all competitions. He registered 44 goals and 10 assists in 48 games for Paris Saint-Germain before joining Los Blancos.

Saha explained that it would be tough to predict who would claim the prize due to the number of talented forwards at the tournament. However, he added his money would be on Mbappe. Louis Saha recalled the PSG legend’s World Cup performances as an idicator for his decision, saying:

“It's not an easy one, but I can predict that Kylian Mbappe is going to be very close. He's done really well in the World Cup. He's still on fire so I do think that it's going to be him but we will maybe see Harry Kane around him too. It will be nice to see Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal too. Some of the great, great players are going to play in that competition so we hope to see a lot of goals.”

Mbappe won the Golden Boot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring eight goals. He has been to two World Cup finals in two tournament appearances and won one in 2018. His side lost the last one to Lionel Messi-led Argentina on penalties despite Mbappe bagging a hat trick in the final.

The former Manchester United striker will hope he can hit a similar vein of form and lead Les Bleus to their first Euro triumph since 2000.