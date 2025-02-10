Former Manchester United star makes surprise move to Spanish 3rd tier side Ibiza UD

Former Manchester United winger Bebe has made a surprise move to Spanish third-tier outfit Ibiza UD. The Portuguese attacker started his career in his home country, breaking through the first team at Estrela da Amadora and Vitoria de Guimaraes.

He did not play for Vitoria, making a move to Old Trafford five weeks after he joined the Portuguese club back in 2010. However, his time at Manchester United was not eventful. Despite spending a total of four seasons in England, he made a mere seven appearances for the Red Devils.

Much of his contract was spent on loan at other clubs. He played for Besiktas, Rio Ave, and Pacos de Ferreira on loan spells across three seasons, before leaving Old Trafford for Benfica. He struggled to hold a consistent first-team spot there as well, playing just six games and ending up on loans to Cordoba and Rayo Vallecano across his two years at Benfica.

A move to Eibar saw him enjoy regular first-team appearances, aside from another loan spell to Rayo Vallecano again. He ended up moving to the Spanish outfit, temporarily going on loan to Real Zaragoza. Although he moved to Racing de Ferrol last September, he terminated his contract and joined Ibiza UD on a six-month contract.

He has played for a total of 13 different clubs across his career, having left Manchester United back in 2014.

Manchester United boss admits Red Devils were lucky to beat Leicester City in FA Cup clash

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim admitted that the Red Devils were lucky to beat Leicester City in their FA Cup fourth-round clash. Both sides faced off at Old Trafford, and although Bobby De Cordova-Reid scored first for the Foxes (42'), United turned things around.

A goal by Joshua Zirkzee in the 68th minute put them level, while a header from Harry Maguire late in the game (90+3) sealed the win. It was a rather controversial final goal from Maguire, as the defender was offside, but there was no VAR to overturn the decision.

Asked about how lucky they were to have won it, Ruben Amorim said (via club website):

“I think so, yes. We need a lot of things that have nothing to do with luck... But sometimes, we need a little bit [of] luck. And today we have [got it]. It's not luck because with VAR, [it] was not a goal."

"And I think it's important to have because it's fair for the game. It’s really hard to lose one game in the last minute with an offside play. But we need [it] and sometimes we deserve a little bit [of] luck," he added.

Manchester United will return to the pitch next weekend, when they face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at New White Hart Lane on February 16.

