Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has drawn comparisons between young Mason Greenwood and club legend Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Following Greenwood's lively cameo against Istanbul Basaksehir in the UEFA Champions League group stage, Ferdinand stated that the Manchester United starlet has attributes similar to Nistelrooy in 'abundance.'

The teenager came off the bench in Manchester United's 4-1 win over Istanbul Basaksehir, where Bruno Fernandes' brace was accompanied by goals from Marcus Rashford and Daniel James.

The much-needed victory not only restored their confidence but also moved them within a point of qualification to the last 16 of the Champions League.

"He's (Greenwood) going to be a beast," says Rio Ferdinand

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford were on the scoresheet as Manchester United thumped Istanbul

Greenwood played a part for Manchester United's fourth goal, setting up Daniel James in injury time with a well-crafted pass.

The youngster, who has not been in the form he displayed during the back-end of last season, showed glimpses of why he's so highly regarded by the Manchester United faithful.

While his cameo was acknowledged, former Manchester United center-back Ferdinand also praised under-fire star Donny van de Beek and Daniel James. He said:

“He looked very sharp. The passing forward in the No.10 spot, Van de Beek coming in there, and it just again showed his difference. Daniel James looked impressive when he came on too."

Ferdinand hailed Greenwood's technique and compared him to Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy. He added:

“Look at him (Greenwood), he’s growing as well. He’s going to be a beast to go with the technique he’s got, the understanding, his spacial awareness, he plays off both feet. We talk about Ruud van Nistelrooy, it excites you when you see finishers that finish aggressively, but with precision. He has that in abundance.”

Manchester United will hope to replicate this form when they take on Southampton at St. Mary's, on Sunday.

Following these inspiring performances, it'll be interesting to see if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plots the likes of van de Beek and Greenwood in his playing XI.

