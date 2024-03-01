Former Manchester United star Ruud van Nistelrooy names Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player he's ever played with

Manchester United icon Ruud van Nistelrooy recently picked out Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player he has ever played with. In an interview, the Dutchman named the Portuguese superstar as his best teammate ever.

Expand Tweet

Nistelrooy was one of the most prolific strikers for Manchester United. Joining from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in 2001, he made 219 appearances for the club, scoring 150 goals and getting 30 assists. In his time at Old Trafford, he won the Premier League once and the FA Cup once before leaving in 2006.

The Dutchman played alongside Ronaldo at Old Trafford for three years, with the Portuguese superstar joining as a teenager from Sporting CP in 2003. They played 92 games together, winning 51, drawing 21 and were involved in 12 goals.

Following a successful first spell with the club, the 39-year-old eventually left United in 2009 to join Real Madrid for a then-record £80 million. There, he established himself as one of the greatest players ever in football history. He won four of his five Ballon d'Or awards with them and innumerable team trophies with Los Blancos.

After a three-year stint with Juventus, he completed a memorable comeback to Manchester United in 2021. He finished as the side's top scorer in 2021-22 with 24 goals across competitions.

He eventually left the club in December 2022 in acrimonious circumstances after a strained relationship with manager Erik ten Hag. Ronaldo currently plays for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

Manchester United star hits back at critics questioning his commitment to the club

Rashford has endured a lot of criticism this season.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford called out critics for casting doubts over his commitment to the side. Speaking in an interview with the Players' Tribune, the 27-year-old insisted that the Red Devils were a part of his identity.

He said:

"If you ever question my commitment to United, that's when I have to speak up. It's like somebody questioning my entire identity, and everything I stand for as a man.

"I grew up here. I have played for this club since I was a boy. My family turned down life-changing money when I was a kid so I could wear this badge."

Rashford has come under heavy fire this season from fans and critics alike. He has been unable to replicate his form from the previous campaign where he scored 30 goals, managing just five this time around.

He has also raised eyebrows off the field. He was notably omitted from the side in an FA Cup clash against Newport County after being spotted partying late into the night and subsequently missing practice.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Man Utd and other Premier League GW 27 fixtures! Click here