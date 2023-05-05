Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs has kid brother he has never met and supports Liverpool

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs, 40, has an 11-year-old younger brother named Beau Wilson who supports Liverpool. Beau lives in Wales and is a rugby player (according to The Sun).

In fact, Giggs was known as Ryan Wilson before his parents split up when the player was 16. His dad Danny Wilson recently said that Beau has Ryan's lightning pace.

“It’s uncanny. I watched Ryan play all his games as a youngster, and now history is repeating itself in a different sport.”

Danny also said that Beau has no interest about Giggs and that it's a shame, as the former winger would have been proud to see his step brother play. The duo has never even met.

Ryan Giggs is a bonafide Manchester United legend. He made 949 appearances across competitions for the club, scoring 164 goals and providing 251 assists. He won 35 trophies with the Red Devils, including 13 Premier League titles.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reiterates club's UEFA Champions League ambition

Manchester United look poised to secure a top-four finish and return to the UEFA Champions League next season. As the Red Devils prepare to take on West Ham United in an away clash, manager Erik ten Hag was quizzed about the importance of qualifying for the European competition.

The Dutchman said that a club of United's stature need to be in the Champions League. They weren't in the competition this season. Ten Hag said (via the Red Devils' website):

"United, of course, we need to be there, in the Champions League. We want to be there because we want to challenge with the best teams in the world. So we do everything that’s in our power to get that done.”

The Red Devils are in the process of an ownership change. Ten Hag was also asked about how important it is to be in the Champions League under potential new owners. He said:

"I think it is always vital. We have to be in the Champions League, and it is a battle because in the Premier League; many clubs are competing for it. We have the power, and we have to fight for it as well, but we want to be there and will do everything to get there.”

United are fourth in the league with 63 points from 33 games. Without a major slip-up, they look destined for Champions League football next season.

