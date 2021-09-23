"His body language is horrible" - Martial accused of not doing enough for Manchester United

Former Premier League striker Dion Dublin has slammed Manchester United forward Anthony Martial for his lackluster performance against West Ham in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

The two sides met once again in midweek in the third round of the EFL Cup. West Ham took the lead thanks to a goal from Manuel Lanzini in the ninth minute of the game. Despite enjoying 61% percent of the possession, and taking 27 shots on goal, Manchester United were unable to equalize on the night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made eleven changes to the team that played David Moyes' side in the Premier League on Sunday. French striker Anthony Martial was given the chance to prove himself but struggled to make an impact.

Former Manchester United striker Dion Dublin criticized the striker for his lack of desire and workrate.

"Martial has not done enough since being at Manchester United, you see flashes and think it is the start the he doesn't do anything. His body language is horrible to watch, he doesn't want to run around and work hard to be United's number nine," Dublin said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Anthony Martial is yet to score a goal in five appearances for Manchester United in all competitions this season. He scored just seven goals in 36 appearances for Solskjaer's side last season and lost his place in the starting line-up to Edinson Cavani.

The 25-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer. Solskjaer, however, opted to keep the former AS Monaco star after Marcus Rashford's shoulder injury, which is likely to keep the England international out of action until October.

Manchester United could look to sell Anthony Martial in January

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer currently has a wealth of attacking options in his squad. Edinson Cavani's return from injury is likely to push Anthony Martial even further down the pecking order at Manchester United.

Manchester United are keen to move on a number of their fringe players to reduce the wage bill and numbers in the squad. The likes of Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek, and Jesse Lingard could all be transfer listed in January.

Anthony Martial was linked with a move to Tottenham in the summer. Recent reports have suggested the Frenchman has gained interest from a number of Serie A clubs as well.

