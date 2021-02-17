Former Manchester United youngster reveals career regrets and love for Arsenal

Ravel Morrison was one of Manchester United's finest youth prospects during his time at the club's academy. Even legendary head coach Sir Alex Ferguson stated the youngster was the best teenage talent he had ever seen.

The 28-year-old featured in Manchester United’s 2011 FA Youth Cup-winning squad, along with the likes of midfielders Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard. Morrison seemed destined for greatness. However, due to several off-pitch controversies, he ultimately failed to reach his full potential and make a mark with Manchester United.

Ravel Morrison has since gone on to feature for 11 clubs in six countries, including a four-month stint with ADO Den Haag before he was released by the Eredivisie side in January.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s Five podcast, the former Manchester United youngster, who represented England at the youth level, opened up about the regrets he has about his career.

"If I could go back in time, I would change 90% of my life. But you have to look forward, you can't think about the past too much. Remember I got kicked out of the changing room for thieving your boots?" the former Manchester United youngster asked Ferdinand.

Morisson revealed he stole Ferdinand's and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney's boots to sell them just to be able to put food on the table for his family.

"Obviously I was on a scholar's wage, I was young. You used to get £250 for a pair of boots. You take two pairs of boots, you get £500 and go home," added Morrison. "You guys used to get 30 pairs of boots. I didn't mean to cause harm, but when I saw yours or [Wayne] Rooney's deliveries, you would get 20-30 pairs at a time. I was thinking one pair to put some food on the table at home, it wouldn't be a big problem."

The 28-year-old quit Manchester United for West Ham United in 2012. During his three-year stay with the Hammers, he scored five goals in 24 appearances, recalling it as one of the most enjoyable stints of his career and regretting his exit in 2015.

"If I had the opportunity I'd have stayed with West Ham all the way through," stated Morrison.

Ravel Morrison loved Arsenal despite being a Manchester United player

Ravel Morrison might have played for Manchester United, but he had always been an Arsenal fan. Rio Ferdinand asked the 28-year-old if he recalls claiming that Arsenal were a better side and revealing his desire to play for the Gunners.

"Yeah, because I wanted to play with Thierry Henry. Obviously, Rio knows he played in a superstar team. But the way I like football and my style, Arsenal were the ones for me. You had Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, Sylvain Wiltord, Nicolas Anelka. Wicked," replied Morrison.

The former Manchester United prodigy made his senior international debut for Jamaica last year but is currently a free agent following his exit from ADO Den Hag. However, the 28-year-old revealed he is in contact with clubs in the English Championship and the La Liga and hopes to make a return to the pitch.

"I had a meeting with a Championship club and think that's looking very positive," said Morisson. "I'd like to stay local because of family, I've got two little brothers and my mum. I've been travelling all my life. But I've also got a team in Spain, in the La Liga, so that could happen."