Former Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll risks facing fine and jail time after wearing revealing figure-hugging dress at 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Former Miss Croatia and Instagram model Ivana Knoll could be fined and hit with a jail sentence for wearing revealing outfits at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Heading out to the Al-Bayt Stadium for Croatia's opening match against Morocco, she donned her country's iconic red and white pattern in a figure-hugging dress.

According to GOAL, women visiting Qatar are not required to wear the popular Middle Eastern abayas. However, Qatar has decency laws, which make it clear that "women must not expose their midriff, shoulders, knees or bust".

Knoll's outfit, while it covers other areas, has a deep neckline that is very revealing. It is also figure-hugging, which will be seen as disrespectful by the Qataris.

With fans being notified of a massive £2,400 penalty for littering, it is believed that Knoll would face a more severe fine for breaking decency laws. She may even face potential jail time for wearing revealing clothing during the FIFA World Cup.

The stunning beauty has already slammed the country's harsh laws, as well as the ongoing global tournament. However, she has also been criticized for wearing revealing clothes in a Muslim country, with some commenters on Instagram asking her to "respect the rules".

She will be hoping that Croatia succeed in the ongoing FIFA World Cup, following their run to the final of the 2018 edition in Russia. The Croats now need to secure a win in their clash against Canada on Sunday, November 27, if they are to improve their chances of entering the knockout stages.

Croatia shared points with Morocco after a goalless draw in their FIFA World Cup opener.

2022 FIFA World Cup: Croatia demand respect from Canada

Following Canada's loss to Belgium in their opening game, Maple Leafs manager John Herdman revealed that he told his players to "go and eff Croatia."

The Croats boss Zlatko Dalic did not take the words well, slamming Herdman's words (via BBC):

"The way of putting these words together is not respect. We are runners-up, we are worthy of respect… I shall not focus and comment on other people's comments. We respect everyone equally, so we expect our opponents to do the same."

Herdman later apologized for his words, but Croatia will still look to snatch all three points from the Canadians. Herdman and his charges need to secure two consecutive wins if they are to guarantee a slot in the knockout stages.

