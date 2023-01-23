Former Premier League defender throws his 'cheating c***' ex-partner's belongings out of window

Former Premier League defender Gregg Halford recently shared a clip on his social media where he could be seen throwing his ex-partner's stuff out of his house. Halford, 38, has represented clubs like Nottingham Forest, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Reading, Portsmouth, and more during his career.

Halford has also played in the Premier League 28 times during his career, amassing a total game time of 1,775 minutes in the English top flight.

The defender, however, shared a rather unusual video on his social media. He could be seen leaving a lot of packed boxes on the lawn outside of his house. Known for his long-throwing abilities on the football pitch, Halford put that attribute to use as he threw one of his partner's belongings out of the window.

He captioned the video (via Daily Star):

"Been far far too long but finally clearing out the cheating c*** ex stuff."

Greg Halford @GregHalford15 Been far far to long but finally clearing out the cheating c**t ex stuff. Been far far to long but finally clearing out the cheating c**t ex stuff. 🙌 https://t.co/HGAzfgcCx4

Halford shared the video on his Twitter account. He has close to 45,000 followers on the platform.

As a player, Halford never won a trophy in his professional career. He, however, represented the Three Lions' under-20 national team four times, scoring one goal.

Fans had a field day in the comments section of Halford's post. Some even asked about the prices of a few of the belongings of the former Premier League player's ex-partner.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans on Halford's post:

Kane @KanoCounty @GregHalford15 Best price for the bike mate? Not your ex the one that’s lay on the floor? @GregHalford15 Best price for the bike mate? Not your ex the one that’s lay on the floor?

Faithi @JFaithi @GregHalford15 Bike looks a little small for her mate.. 🤷‍♂️ @GregHalford15 Bike looks a little small for her mate.. 🤷‍♂️

Steve @SouthBrisGas @Knibby99 @GregHalford15 He smashed the window before filming chucking out the bike but unfortunately forgot to push record. @Knibby99 @GregHalford15 He smashed the window before filming chucking out the bike but unfortunately forgot to push record. https://t.co/YTm1rPLSrx

Kel @special_kkel @GregHalford15 She took all the shoes and left the empty boxes . She’s a villain. @GregHalford15 She took all the shoes and left the empty boxes . She’s a villain.

Richard Boffin @Boffintosh @GregHalford15 I was expecting something to come smashing through the window @GregHalford15 I was expecting something to come smashing through the window

Mark @Mark_The_Roofer @GregHalford15 Your lead flashing/guttering is failing you pal, water all down the corner of your gaff. Matter of time before that gets inside pal. @GregHalford15 Your lead flashing/guttering is failing you pal, water all down the corner of your gaff. Matter of time before that gets inside pal. https://t.co/HRXRasiQhf

Gez Campbell-Smith. @knowledgeisall @GregHalford15 Based on how I've seen you play, I'm surprised you didn't slice them about half a dozen gardens away. @GregHalford15 Based on how I've seen you play, I'm surprised you didn't slice them about half a dozen gardens away.

DaGrafta @FortNowt @GregHalford15 Who was he dating? The very hungry caterpillar? Look at all them shoe boxes!! @GregHalford15 Who was he dating? The very hungry caterpillar? Look at all them shoe boxes!! https://t.co/Qk4DpuNqqO

AJ @AJBrown218 @GregHalford15 You chucked the bike further than the shoes, some effort that @GregHalford15 You chucked the bike further than the shoes, some effort that

