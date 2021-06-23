Former Premier League midfielder says Manchester United should avoid signing Real Madrid star

Former Premier League midfielder Carlton Palmer feels Manchester United should avoid signing Sergio Ramos this summer.

Ramos will leave Real Madrid after more than 15 years at the club, and has been linked with a move to Manchester United and PSG.

Manchester United are hoping to strengthen their defense this summer and are looking for the right centre-back partner for Harry Maguire.

Maguire’s lack of pace was an issue last season, so the Red Devils are eyeing someone who is quick and can cover the England international’s weaknesses.

While Raphael Varane is on their transfer list, Ramos’ availability on a free transfer is attracting interest from Manchester United as well.

Palmer, however, feels Ramos is no longer the defender he once was, and Manchester United should not go for him considering how little he played last season.

“I wouldn’t take him now because I think he’s had better days, but he’s had a fantastic career although he has played very few games this season.

“He’s not played football this season so that tells me that they don’t believe he’s got games in him now. So, if he hasn’t got games in him at Real Madrid, he hasn’t got games in him for the Premier League,” Palmer told Football FanCast.

Sergio Ramos would be a short-term fix at Manchester United

Manchester United need more quality players at the back as the likes of Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones haven’t been able to impress on a consistent basis.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has often played both Fred and Scott McTominay to protect the back line, and that has shackled the team’s attack.

I never thought this day would come, but everything has a beginning and an end. pic.twitter.com/B4IlwQ4pBJ — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) June 17, 2021

While Ramos would be a good addition to any team, Manchester United perhaps need someone of Varane’s ilk to improve the overall quality and challenge for trophies.

Ramos would be a short-term fix, and his recent injury record and age doesn’t bode well. While he will put in some quality displays, he is no longer at his physical peak.

Although Varane will not come cheap, Manchester United are better off signing the Frenchman instead as he would be the ideal centre-back partner for Harry Maguire.

