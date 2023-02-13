Former Premier League star explains why 'impressive' Manchester United can win the league this season

Former Premier League star Jan Aage Fjortoft has claimed that Manchester United could still win the title this season despite currently sitting third in the table.

Erik ten Hag made a disastrous start to his life as Manchester United's manager at the start of the season. The club suffered embarrassing defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford in their first two Premier League matches of 2022-23.

However, the Red Devils have since climbed up the ladder under Ten Hag's tutelage. They currently sit third in the table with 46 points, having won 14, drawn four, and lost five of their 23 games so far.

Manchester United are now just five points behind table-toppers Arsenal, while Manchester City are only two points ahead. Although the Gunners have two games in hand, the Old Trafford outfit remain in contention to win the title this term.

Fjortoft has now insisted that one cannot rule Ten Hag and Co. out of the title race just yet. The former Middlesbrough striker explained that the Red Devils' discipline and winning mentality make them genuine contenders for the title. He wrote on Twitter:

"Manchester United can win the League this season. The Germans got a quote 'lachende dritte', meaning the third in the race can control the two in front and then jump ahead at the end. The winning culture/the discipline Ten Hag has installed is impressive."

It remains to be seen if Ten Hag can pull a rabbit out of the hat by leading Manchester United to Premier League glory in his first season in charge of the club.

Manchester United returned to winning ways at the weekend

While the Manchester giants have been in fine form under Ten Hag, they recently hit a snag. They notably won only one of their four Premier League matches before their trip to Leeds United at the weekend.

The Red Devils, though, returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over the Whites on Sunday, February 12. Late goals from Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho saw the visitors claim all three points.

Ten Hag and Co. will now turn their attention towards their mouth-watering UEFA Europa League clash with Barcelona. The two European heavyweights are set to lock horns in the first leg of their tie at Camp Nou on Thursday, February 16.

The Old Trafford outfit will then face Leicester City in the league this weekend before facing the Blaugrana in the second leg of the tie. The return fixture will be held in Manchester on February 23.

