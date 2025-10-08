Former Premier League star keen on joining Lionel Messi at Inter Miami despite offers from European clubs: Reports

Spanish defender Sergio Reguilon has expressed his preference for a move to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami despite interest from several other teams, as per reports. The former Tottenham Hotspur defender is in advanced talks with the MLS side as he looks to join them as a free agent. Fabrizio Romano reports that Reguilon has informed his representatives of his desire to join Inter Miami ahead of any of the other teams to have approached him. He has turned down an opportunity to return to his native Spain and has rejected an approach from Iranian outfit Persepolis with a salary of around €4 million per year. Javier Mascherano's side will look to sign the 28-year-old, who received his footballing education at Real Madrid's La Fabrica youth setup. Their need for his services would have been increased by the decision of Jordi Alba to end his storied career at the end of the 2025 MLS season. Sergio Reguilon last played for Tottenham Hotspur in the 2024-25 season, making just six appearances for the club. If a deal is reached, he will be joining Lionel Messi and the Herons as a free agent, having failed to find a new club during the summer transfer window. The left-back spent five years at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, making a total of 73 appearances while on their books. He spent time on loan at Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, and Brentford during his time with the North London club. Lionel Messi set for exit of key Inter Miami teammateLionel Messi will cease to be teammates with Jordi Alba at Inter Miami this year after the left-back announced his retirement from professional football. The Spaniard has revealed that he will not continue playing once the 2025 MLS season comes to an end later this year. Jordi Alba has followed in the footsteps of Sergio Busquets, who announced his own retirement 13 days earlier, in hanging up his boots. The 36-year-old left-back has been a hit in Florida, scoring 14 goals and providing 29 assists in 95 appearances for the club since 2023. Alba spent 11 years on the books of Barcelona between 2012 and 2023, playing alongside the likes of Messi, Busquets, Luis Suarez, and Mascherano. He moved to the MLS after a successful spell in his native Spain, and has been a success at his new club. He helped the Herons win the Leagues Cup and Supporters Shield in the 2023 and 2024 seasons, the first two trophies in the club's history.