Former Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti given 1 year prison sentence for tax fraud in 2014: Reports

Former Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has been handed a one year prison sentence for tax fraud committed in 2014, as per reports. The Brazil national team coach has been found guilty of tax evasion committed in his first year in charge of the Spanish giants.

Ad

According to EFE, the Provincial Court of Madrid has sentenced the legendary Italian coach to 12 months behind bars for a fraud of €386,361, income related to his image rights. He has also received a fine of €386,361.93, the loss of obtaining public aid or subsidies, and the loss of the right to enjoy any social benefits for three years.

The Madrid Prosecutor's Office filed charges against Ancelotti in 2020 for tax fraud totalling €1,062,079 for the years 2014 and 2015. Of this sum, €386,361 was for the 2014 fiscal year and €675,718 for the 2015 fiscal year. He was, however, acquitted of the allegations for the year 2015 and punished only for the previous year as he was sacked by Real Madrid in 2015.

Ad

Trending

The trial was held on April 2nd and 3rd this year, where Ancelotti disclosed that he never intended to defraud the treasury and only acted on the advice of the club. He revealed that he settled his debt in 2021, and these factors contributed to his escaping the four-year jail term proposed by the prosecution. Carlo Ancelotti will likely not spend any time in prison, as defendants in Spain are rarely required to serve their sentences under two years for non-violent crimes.

Ad

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid assistant secures first managerial role in Brazil

Carlo Ancelotti's long-time assistant Davide Ancelotti has secured his first job as aa manager in Brazil after leaving Real Madrid. The 35-year-old son of the legendary tactician is set to take over as manager of Brazilian champions Botafogo until the end of 2026.

Davide Ancelotti had assisted his father at Real Madrid, Everton, Napoli, and Bayern Munich over the years. He left the Spanish giants at the end of the 2024-25 season to work as his father's assistant at the Brazil national team after the great coach left the club. The younger Ancelotti has, however, secured employment with Botafogo.

Ancelotti Jr replaces the experienced Renato Paiva at the helm of the Brazilian side's affairs after their FIFA Club World Cup campaign. They were eliminated by fellow Brazilian outfit Palmeiras at the Round of 16 stage in the USA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More