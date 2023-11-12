Former Real Madrid manager linked with surprise reunion with Karim Benzema at Al-Ittihad: Reports

Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad are considering a former Real Madrid manager, who worked with Karim Benzema at Santiago Bernabeu, as their next manager. The club parted ways with title-winning manager Nuno Espirito Santo last week after a run of poor form and a reported clash with Benzema.

Al-Ittihad signed the Portuguese manager shortly after he was sacked by Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, and he led them to the league title. The club went on to invest heavily in their squad on his recommendation, adding stars such as Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Fabinho in the summer.

Nuno Espirito Santo saw his tenure end at the Saudi club after a poor run of form, which saw him win just two of his last nine matches in charge of the side. He was sacked in the aftermath of the side's 2-0 defeat in the AFC Champions League to Iraqi side Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya.

According to AS, the club have been linked with Julen Lopetegui, who was briefly in charge of Real Madrid in 2018. The Spanish manager last worked with EPL outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers, helping them avoid relegation last season before leaving in the summer.

Lopetegui still resides in England as he never left the country, even after parting ways with Wolves earlier this year. He was keen on another Premier League job but may be open to joining a club in the Middle East with the right conditions.

Al-Ittihad are yet to make any official managerial appointment, and Hassan Khalifa led the side on an interim basis against Abha. Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick for the side as they claimed a 4-2 win at home to return to winning ways.

Karim Benzema enjoying life in Saudi Arabia

When Real Madrid signed Karim Benzema in 2009 from Olympique Lyonnais, few could have predicted that he would have a hall-of-fame career. Five UEFA Champions League crowns, the Ballon d'Or and a host of other titles are enough to prove that he has been one of the best of his generation.

Benzema opted to move to Saudi Arabia in the summer. Since joining Al-Ittihad, the 35-year-old has found the back of the net nine times and provided four assists in only 13 appearances.

The final season of his Real Madrid career was plagued with injuries, but he managed to find the net 31 times for Los Blancos. He scored with impressive regularity for Al-Ittihad, and their next manager will hope he continues the form.