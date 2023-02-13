Former Real Madrid president disappointed with Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to join Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to leave Europe for Saudi Arabia where he joined Al Nassr this winter hasn't gone down well with many, including former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon. The ex-Los Blancos chief has said that he's disappointed to see the Portuguese legend move to the Middle East.

Ronaldo cut ties with Manchester United following his controversial interview with Piers Morgan last year. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner eventually joined Al Nassr, signing a two-year contract with the Saudi Arabian side that will see him pocket a whopping €200 million annually.

AlNassr FC @AlNassrFC_EN



Happy Birthday to our Captain

Wishing you another year full of achievements Ronaldo celebrates his first birthday in his new home 🤩Happy Birthday to our Captain @Cristiano Wishing you another year full of achievements Ronaldo celebrates his first birthday in his new home 🤩Happy Birthday to our Captain @Cristiano 🥳🎂Wishing you another year full of achievements 🐐 https://t.co/KyjbNDFd3H

Although the move makes sense from a financial standpoint, Calderon said that he would've loved to see Ronaldo spend a few more years in a top league.

“I would have liked him to play two or three more years in the top leagues," the former Real Madrid president told GB News. "I think he's still fit, in good shape. He's been a player that has taken care of himself very well for all of his career. But I suppose he thought that this is a good option, so I wish him the best as to all the players that have been playing with us."

Calderon also commented on Ronaldo's long-standing rivalry with Lionel Messi, explaining that he cherishes both superstars:

"Both are different players, but I like both. I think we've been lucky, the pope who love football, I think we've been lucky having those players playing at the same time in different teams.

GOAL @goal CRISTIANO RONALDO SCORES HIS FIRST HAT-TRICK FOR AL-NASSR CRISTIANO RONALDO SCORES HIS FIRST HAT-TRICK FOR AL-NASSR 😤 https://t.co/yf7GsphTH9

"For them and for the clubs that they've been playing for, it's been fantastic. So, amazing players, and let's hope that many like them can come afterwards,” he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo reaches significant milestone at Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is settling well at his new club..

The former Real Madrid superstar dominated headlines after scoring all four goals to inspire Al Nassr to a 4-0 win over Al Wehda last time out. In the process, Ronaldo raised his overall career league goal tally to 503.

He also extended his tally for the Saudi Arabian side since his arrival to five goals in four games. Reacting to the milestone, the 38-year-old tweeted:

"Great feeling to have scored 4 goals and reached my 500th league goal in a very solid team victory!"

Up next, All Nassr will lock horns with Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League on Friday (February 17), and Cristiano Ronaldo will have all eyes on him once again.

