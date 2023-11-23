Former Real Madrid attacker Angel Di Maria has confirmed that he will retire from international duty after Copa America 2024.

The Argentine winger announced the same via a social media post. The former Paris Saint-Germain star uploaded pictures from Argentina's last FIFA World Cup qualifier game against Brazil on November 21 (Tuesday).

In the pictures, Leandro Paredes can be seen carrying Angel di Maria on his shoulders after La Albiceleste beat Brazil 1-0 at the Maracana.

In the caption, the Argentine also addressed the horrific scuffle that took place between fans and police at the Brazilian stadium on Tuesday (November 21).

He also hopes that the incident doesn't unfold again in the future:

"Unfortunately we can't let go of the events that emerged in the stadium, no one deserves that bad treatment, nor the blows, families, and scared children in the middle of a stadium where all that should have happened is to watch and enjoy a match within what is football folklore. Hopefully this type of stuff never happens again."

The Benfica star also affirmed that he will retire from international football after next year's Copa America, which will take place next year in June:

"The Copa America will be the last time I wear the Argentine shirt, with all the pain in the soul and feeling a knot in the throat I say goodbye to the most beautiful thing that happened to me in my career, dress it, sweat it and FEEL it with all the pride."

The former Real Madrid star thanked his fans, family and teammates, who were a part of his journey in Argentine colours.

The 35-year-old made 136 appearances for the senior team, bagging 29 goals and as many assists.

La Liga star thanks Angel Di Maria for his career with La Albiceleste

Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo de Paul has thanked Angel di Maria for his career with Argentina after the 35-year-old announced his retirement next year.

Earlier this year, the former Real Madrid star joined his boyhood club, Benfica on a free transfer. Since his return to Portugal, Di Maria has made 14 appearances and has recorded seven goals and two assists.

Rodrigo de Paul's comment

However, recovering from a muscle injury, the 35-year-old played only a handful of minutes for La Albiceleste in the international break.

Following his retirement announcement, Angel Di Maria's international teammates reacted. One of them, Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, wrote:

"Thank you brother, you taught us everything! There is still a chapter to be written. Te amo"

The 2024 Copa America takes place in the United States between June 20 to July 14. Lionel Scaloni's Argentina will look to go back-to-back in a competition that will feature 15 different nations across two confederations.