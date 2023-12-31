Former Real Madrid star James Rodriguez reacts on social media as Cristiano Ronaldo stars for Al-Nassr in SPL fixture

Former Real Madrid midfielder and teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo, James Rodriguez, was in awe of the Portuguese star after his display against Al-Taawoun.

Ronaldo's Al-Nassr emerged with all three points from their final match of the season after a 4-1 win away from home.

Al-Nassr ended the year with a trip to Buraydah to face fourth-place Al-Taawoun, with Cristiano Ronaldo chasing the honour of being the best goalscorer this year.

Al-Aalami came from behind to claim a dominant win over their opponents, with the Portuguese great scoring the final goal of the game in added time. The goal against Al-Taawoun was number 54 for Ronaldo in 2023, and saw him beat Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe as the goal king of the year.

The Al-Nassr captain took to his Instagram to post about his hunger for goals, generating over 8 million likes.

Sao Paulo star James Rodriguez, who played alongside the 38-year-old at Real Madrid, was one of many who were starstruck after the latest exploits of Ronaldo. He commented under Ronaldo's Instagram post with an emoji of a goat and another showing a starstruck face.

This season alone, the forward has scored 20 goals and provided nine assists for Al-Nassr in 18 league appearances. He leads the goalscoring charts in Saudi by a clear margin, and doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

Cristiano Ronaldo ends 2023 on a high note

For Ronaldo, 2023 began with a great deal of doubt and second-guessing. Having seen his contract terminated after falling out with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, the forward then failed to perform at the FIFA World Cup last December.

Signing for Al-Nassr has proven to be a great blessing for the forward, who has managed to recapture his best form since then. This year, he has also helped Portugal qualify for Euro 2024, and led the scoring in qualifying with ten goals in nine appearances.

Cristiano Ronaldo will return to action with Al-Nassr in February, where he has a date with rival Lionel Messi in a friendly. The forward has a big 2024 ahead with the upcoming Euros, and will be keen to maintain his standards for club and country.