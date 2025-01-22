Former Real Madrid star Keylor Navas completes surprise move to Lionel Messi's boyhood club

Former Real Madrid shot-stopper Keylor Navas has completed a surprise move to Lionel Messi's boyhood club Newell's Old Boys. The Costa Rican goalkeeper has signed a contract which will reportedly keep him at the club for the next 18 months.

The Rosario-based club wrote on their social media handles:

"Proud to announce that Keylor Navas is the new goalkeeper of Newell's Old Boys. Welcome to your new home!"

Keylor Navas, who had been a free agent following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, had also been contacted by top Chilean outfit Colo Colo. However, as per a report from Marca, he chose Lionel Messi's former club.

A three-time UEFA Champions League winner with Real Madrid, Navas refrained from taking hasty decisions on his next venture. The report from Marca has claimed that he had offers from not only Chile but also from clubs in Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Argentina and Brazil.

From Argentina it was San Lorenzo, and from Brazil it was Gremio de Porto Alegre, who tried to woo the former Real Madrid custodian. However, after taking his time, Navas finally chose Newell's Old Boys.

The Argentine Primera Division, the league in which Newell's Old Boys participate, is all set to kick-start on January 23 (Thursday). In their first game, on the very same day, Newell's Old Boys will lock horns with Independiente Rivadavia.

Last season, the club ended 25th among the 28 participating teams. This time, in order to strengthen their backline and goalkeeping position, they have roped in Keylor Navas. Navas is not only a great shot-stopper but also a firm organizer of the defensive line.

However, it remains to be seen whether Navas will be a part of the matchday squad on January 23. He last played an official match on May 19, 2024 (Ligue 1 against Metz for Paris Saint-Germain).

Keylor Navas' stay at Real Madrid and PSG

In 2014, Navas parted ways to join Real Madrid. He was a regular under the sticks for five seasons and was also a part of the famous Zinedine Zidane squad which lifted three successive UEFA Champions League titles (2016, 2017 and 2018).

After joining PSG in 2019, Navas registered a total of 110 appearances for the French outfit. But after Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's inclusion in the squad in 2021, he lost his place in the starting lineup.

