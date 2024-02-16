Former Real Madrid star names 'unique' Cristiano Ronaldo when asked to name player who had the greatest impact on his footballing career

Former Real Madrid defender Danilo has named Cristiano Ronaldo as the player who had the most impact on his career. The Brazil international linked up with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner at both Real Madrid and Juventus.

Danilo shared the pitch with Ronaldo in a total of 112 games during his spells at Real Madrid and Juventus. The 31-year-old claimed that the former Manchester United great had a huge impact on his career, labeling him as 'unique'.

The former Manchester City defender also hailed Ronaldo for how well he maintained his level of fitness over the years. Danilo said, as quoted by Noticiasaominuto:

"Cristiano Ronaldo, because of the way he has always lived his career and looked after himself. Perhaps he is unique in football, as he has been doing it for a long time, long before there was as much news as there is today."

Danilo earned his major break at the highest level when Real Madrid signed him from FC Porto in 2015 for a reported €31.5 million fee. At that time, Cristiano Ronaldo was the undisputed star at the Spanish capital club as the Brazilian got the opportunity to share the dressing room with the now Al-Nassr superstar.

Danilo left for Manchester City in 2017 before once again joining forces with Ronaldo at Juventus in 2019. The full-back still plays for the Serie A giants whereas Ronaldo now plies his trade in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo turned 39 earlier this month but remains a menace for defenders as he has been the standout player in the Saudi Pro League since joining. The Portugal international has 39 goals and 13 assists in 45 appearances to his name during his time at the Riyadh-based club so far.

Jose Mourinho reveals how he managed Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Jose Mourinho has revealed how he managed Cristiano Ronaldo during his time at Real Madrid. Mourinho has managed some of the greatest footballers of the modern era but the biggest player he ever managed was Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United tactician revealed that keeping tactics simple was his key element in managing his compatriot. He told Rio Ferdinand on his YouTube podcast Vibe with Five:

"Motivation, you don’t need to give him. Ambition, responsibility, you cannot give him. Technically, you cannot give him. It’s just to give him some tactical adjustments and let the guy be happy."

Mourinho insisted that he got the most out of Cristiano Ronaldo by keeping him happy. He added:

"I think you don’t coach. I don’t have to teach much, it is about being happy, it is about creating an environment from the tactical point of view, by the idea of football where the player can show his best. I think Madrid, for him, was a little bit of a transition because for you, he was a winger."

Ronaldo played 164 games under Mourinho during his time at Real Madrid, scoring 168 goals and providing 49 assists. The pair won three trophies with Los Blancos including one La Liga title.