Former Real Madrid star won't be reuniting with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr and rejoins first club

Former Real Madrid star Marcelo, who was recently linked with a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, has joined Fluminense. The Brazilian side was the left-back's boyhood club.

After his departure from Los Blancos last season, Marcelo joined Greek side Olympiacos at the start of the season. However, the Brazilian suffered from fitness issues and could only make 10 appearances for Olympiacos, scoring three goals. Marcelo's contract was recently terminated by them.

Rumors emerged that Marcelo has been linked with a move to Al-Nassr, where his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo currently plays. While transfer expert Fabrizio Romano denied the reports, that didn't stop fans from speculating.

Victor Lessa @Victorg_Lessa Fluminense anuncia a contração do lateral-esquerdo Marcelo. O homem está de volta! Fluminense anuncia a contração do lateral-esquerdo Marcelo. O homem está de volta! 🚨 Fluminense anuncia a contração do lateral-esquerdo Marcelo. O homem está de volta! https://t.co/SQ8al2tKTN

Ronaldo and Marcelo formed an incredibly successful pairing on Los Blancos' left flank during their time together in the Spanish capital. While them reuniting would have been an exciting prospect, that isn't going to be the reality.

Marcelo is back at his boyhood club Fluminense, where he made 11 appearances for the club in 2006 and scored three goals.

Former Real Madrid superstar Marcelo recently made a Cristiano Ronaldo claim

Former Real Madrid superstar Marcelo recently spoke about his former teammate and current Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese recently moved to Saudi Arabia and has since scored five goals and has provided two assists in five matches for Al-Nassr.

While Ronaldo has lost a bit of his physical attributes with age, he is still performing very well. Marcelo recently claimed that the 38-year-old is still capable of playing for any club in the world. Speaking to ESPN's Martin Ainstein, the Brazilian left-back said:

"When we start playing football, we know it's not forever. It's clear that he no longer has the speed he had before, but he can play for any team in the world. He has always given his teams the best. We're talking about a player who has been in the FIFA eleven in a row for 17 years, from The Best"

Cristiano Ronaldo provided two assists in Al-Nassr's 2-1 win in their most recent match against Al-Taawoun. Rudi Garcia's side will face Damac tomorrow in an SPL (Saudi Pro League) away clash.

