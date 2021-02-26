Everton star James Rodriguez rules out Real Madrid return

Everton star James Rodriguez believes that his former club Real Madrid would not be interested in re-signing him in the future.

The Colombian joined Real Madrid from AS Monaco in the summer of 2014 after enjoying a scintillating 2014 World Cup campaign in which he won the Golden Boot. Los Blancos signed him for £75 million and viewed him as the perfect replacement for Mesut Ozil.

James Rodriguez initially played an integral role at Real Madrid, winning a La Liga title and two Champions League trophies during his time at the club. However, he fell down the pecking order under Zinedine Zidane.

The midfielder subsequently left Real Madrid to join Bayern Munich on a two-year loan deal in the summer of 2017. However, despite enjoying success with the Bavarians, the club did not sign him on a permanent transfer.

The 29-year-old returned to Real Madrid last season, where he was starved of regular playing time and had to make to do with the occasional substitute appearance.

James Rodriguez became one of the players who were sold by Real Madrid last summer, as he did not have a future at the club in the eyes of Zinedine Zidane. He joined Everton on a free transfer and was reunited with former Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti.

In a recent appearance on Twitch, the former Porto man was urged by a fan to return to Real Madrid. It was then that he revealed that Los Blancos would not be interested in re-signing him. He simply said:

"Nobody wants me there anymore."

James Rodriguez has rejuvenated his career since joining Everton from Real Madrid

James Rodriguez has been in scintillating form for Everton this season

Since joining Everton, James Rodriguez has rediscovered his form and is looking to help the club to a European berth at the end of the season.

He has scored five goals and provided eight assists in 21 appearances for Everton in all competitions.

The Real Madrid hierarchy were believed to have been baffled by James Rodriguez's departure. Club officials reportedly believe that the midfielder still has a part to play at Real Madrid and questioned Zinedine Zidane's decision to let him leave.