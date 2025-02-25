Former ref details 'minimum' punishment Lionel Messi is likely to receive for neck grab in Inter Miami's opening MLS clash

Former English referee Keith Hackett expects Lionel Messi to be fined after he grabbed New York FC coach Nehdi Ballouchy by the back of the neck with both hands. Hackett also admitted Messi should receive a three-match ban for his actions but would be shocked if the Argentine were to be suspended.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami were dealt a blow after being held to a 2-2 draw in their MLS season opener against New York City FC on February 22. Tomas Aviles was sent off in the 23rd minute, minutes after breaking the deadlock for his side, resulting in the Herons playing with 10 men. Mitja Illenic and Alonso Martinez netted for New York. However, Telasco Segovia netted in the 10th minute of stoppage time to rescue his side a point.

Despite registering two assists for Inter Miami, Messi was furious with the match official Alexis Da Silva and was spotted arguing with him after the game. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner then proceeded to grab Ballouchy's neck in frustration.

Hackett gave his verdict to Football Insider (via GOAL):

“The MLS deal with all disciplinary matters in their competition. Operating out of their offices in the Avenue of the Americas, a small panel on Monday reviews all disciplinary matters."

He added:

This player [Lionel Messi] like any other player will be dealt with today (February 24). I expect the minimum of a fine. It is the start of the season and they will want their star players to be in the fields, not in the stands. From a personal point of view, placing your hands on an official is a big no-no and really should see the player receiving a three-match ban. I will be amazed if that were to happen to Messi.”

Messi is expected to feature for Inter Miami in their next fixture against Sporting KC in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup first round on Tuesday. The former currently have a 1-0 lead on aggregate after winning the first leg away from home.

Referee gets hit with six-month ban after making special request to Lionel Messi: Reports

Mexican match official Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava has reportedly been banned from officiating in CONCACAF competitions for six months, as per ESPN (via GOAL). Nava made a request to Lionel Messi during Inter Miami's 1-0 win against Sporting KC in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup first round (February 19).

Lionel Messi netted the only goal of the clash in the 56th minute to hand the Herons the advantage going into the second leg. Ortiz Nava approached the Argentine ace following the game and asked him for his autograph which was reportedly intended to be a gift to a family member with special needs.

However, after an investigation, CONCACAF banned Ortiz Nava from officiating in any of their competitions for six months, despite the latter apologizing. The report also allegedly states that the referee would be 'punished indefinitely' if he were to repeat this offense.

