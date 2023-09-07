Former scout reveals Manchester United rejected the chance to sign current Real Madrid superstar in 2018

Former Manchester United scout Sandro Orlandelli has revealed that the Red Devils passed up on the chance to sign Eder Militao a few years back.

Orlandelli said, via Premier League Brasil (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"[Eder] Militao, for example, was a wonderful opportunity [for Manchester United]. He was finalising his contract with Sao Paulo. Then people realise. Because I remember that he was very undervalued by Porto, with his contract coming to an end."

Militao left his childhood club Sao Paulo in 2018 to join Portuguese giants Porto for a fee of €7 million. The free proved to be a bargain for the then-20-year-old defender, who went on to register five goals and four assists in 47 appearances in his debut season in Europe.

The Brazilian showcased his versatility by playing as a centre-back and a right-back for the Portuguese side. Real Madrid came knocking on the door for him in 2019 and paid €50 million to acquire his services.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, did not sign any centre-backs in the summer of 2018 but splashed €87 million to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester City 12 months later. The Englishman is now Erik ten Hag's fourth-choice centre-back and has been stripped of his captaincy.

Militao, meanwhile, is a regular under Carlo Ancelotti. He has made 143 appearances across competitions in his four years at Real Madrid but is currently sidelined with a long-term ACL injury.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag happy to have competition for former Real Madrid star

Manchester United signed Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina on deadline day this summer for a loan fee of €10 million with an option to make it permanent for €25 million.

According to Erik ten Hag, the 27-year-old Morocco international has been brought in to compete with Casemiro for the No. 6 role. Speaking about the increased competition for the former Real Madrid superstar, the Dutchman said, via Mirror:

"It was already, from the start of the season, one of my wishes to get another six, a holding midfielder, in the squad because through the season you need that depth there. In that position we only had Casemiro who can play really well there. With others we have to make compromises but, with Sofryan Amrabat, we have another one."

Casemiro, 31, is widely thought of as one of the best defensive midfielders in recent decades. But he hasn't been flawless this season and Ten Hag could use a backup for him in Amrabat. He can also play them together in a double pivot in Manchester United's midfield.