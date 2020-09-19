Former Tottenham boss Sherwood believes Arsenal's Dani Ceballos is too weak for the Premier League

In an interview with Metro, former Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood expressed his views on Arsenal's chances of challenging for a top four spot this season.. Sherwood believes that Arsenal Midfielder Dani Ceballos is too weak for the Premier League, and will not have as much success as he did last season

Tim Sherwood, a former Premier League champion with Blackburn Rovers in 1995, was skeptical about Arsenal's midfield, and in particular, about Dani Ceballos.

Tim Sherwood was quoted saying, " Ceballos, in my opinion, is average. I think he is too weak for the Premier League and I think he will get found out this year. I think they need a little bit more guile in there. You need a player like Mesut Ozil in the middle of the pitch."

"When teams are scared of the pace of Saka, Aubameyang, and Lacazette, and they want to defend deep where is the guile, where is the player who is going to open the teams up? Ozil is the man to do that," Sherwood added.

Tim Sherwood identifies Arsenal's 'weak' spot and claims they'll be found out https://t.co/5RV61bYj1X — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) September 18, 2020

Tim Sherwood believes Mesut Ozil is the player Arsenal need not Dani Ceballos

Arsenal FC v Leicester City - Premier League

Dani Ceballos had an impressive season on loan at Arsenal last season, where he made 36 appearances for the club, scoring two goals. But more importantly, he playing a key role in their FA Cup and Coomunity Shield triumphs.

Ceballos' impressive performances forced Arsenal to negotiate another deal for the player with his parent club Real Madrid. Arsenal were reportedly interested in signing Ceballos on a permanent deal, but Real Madrid were reluctant to let their youth product go, and believe that Ceballos may still have a future at Madrid.

Advertisement

Tim Sherwood, however, believes that Ceballos was inconsistent and is not the player that Arsenal require to solve their problems in the middle of the park.

Sherwood feels that what Arsenal require is a player like Mesut Ozil, a No.10 who can unlock defenses, pick passes, and bring the likes of Lacazette, Aubameyang and Willian into the game.

In the past, Ozil too been criticized of being too weak for the English game, due to his lack of physicality and work rate. Ceballos last season showed a great sense of game awareness, work rate, and passing ability, and can play in a defensive midfield role, as a No.8 and a No.10. Ceballos' versatility is what got him the nod from Mikel Arteta.

"They need to get him on the pitch and playing for Arsenal because it's their only chance of getting towards the top four."



Tim Sherwood isn't happy to see Mesut Ozil sitting on the sidelines for Arsenal.



Here's why: https://t.co/vN1kpNrskX pic.twitter.com/DUJwfdVce8 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 20, 2019

Mesut Ozil has not featured for Arsenal since the football restart following the COVID-19 lockdown. Arsenal have reportedly been trying to find Ozil a new home, with manager Arteta believing that Ozil doesn't fit into his system or style of play.

Ozil, earns £350,000 per week in wages at Arsenal, but has barely made it to Arsenal's matchday squads over the last 3 months. The German has been linked with a move to Turkey in recent months, but no club is willing to match his current wages. Ozil will have to take a major pay-cut if he wants to secure a move away from Arsenal for more regular playing time.

Ozil, however, does not seem to be heading anywhere soon and is a World Cup winner and a midfielder with proven quality. Arteta may still be able to use Ozil to Arsenal's benefit this season, which may please the Arsenal board, who continue paying his enormous wage bill.