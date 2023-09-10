Former USMNT boss Bruce Arena quits New England Revolution amid probe into ‘insensitive and inappropriate’ remarks

Former USMNT boss Bruce Arena has stepped down as the coach of MLS club New England Revolution for "insensitive and inappropriate" remarks.

According to the Athletic, Arena made inappropriate remarks to New England assistant coach Richie Williams. Williams accused Arena of the same and a probe was launched into the incident.

The MLS issued a statement on the matter, that read (via New York Post):

“It was announced earlier this evening that Bruce Arena has resigned as Sporting Director and Head Coach of the New England Revolution. Arena was placed on administrative leave on July 30 pending a review into allegations that he made insensitive and inappropriate remarks. As a result of the investigation, which confirmed certain of these allegations, should Arena wish to pursue future employment within MLS, he must first submit a petition to the Commissioner."

The statement further read:

“MLS is committed to safe and welcoming work environments and expects all employees of the League and its clubs to conduct themselves appropriately in the workplace.

Bruce Arena also issued a statement to address the issue, as he acknowledged that he made mistakes. Arena's statement read:

“I know that I have made some mistakes and moving forward, I plan to spend some time reflecting on this situation and taking corrective steps to address what has transpired.”

A look at Bruce Arena's coaching career

New England Revolution are not the only MLS team that Bruce Arena coached during his managerial career as he has previously taken charge of teams like DC United, New York Red Bulls, and LA Galaxy.

Arena was also in charge of the USMNT at one point in time. He took charge of the team for 146 games across two stints as the manager, the first of which lasted from 1998 to 2006. His latest stint in charge of the USMNT came between 2016 and 2017.

Arena took charge of New England for 151 matches in his latest stint. He won 68, drew 43 and lost 40 of those games in charge of the club. Fans will keep a keen eye on what's next for the 71-year-old.