“Formidable” - Rio Ferdinand sends PL title warning to Arsenal and Liverpool after Kevin De Bruyne’s return

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has warned Liverpool and Arsenal of the impact Kevin De Bruyne's return from injury will have in this season's Premier League title race.

The Belgium international was sidelined after picking up a hamstring injury in Manchester City's Premier League opener against Burnley. He made his return in style against Newcastle United on Saturday, January 13.

The Magpies were 2-1 up after an hour of action. But De Bruyne came on in the 69th minute and scored the equalizer just five minutes later before setting up Oscar Bobb's match-winner in stoppage time.

The midfielder's much-awaited arrival will cause havoc in the title race, according to Ferdinand. The Manchester United icon sent a stern warning to this season's contenders and said on TNT Sports (as quoted by football.london):

"I’ll tell you one thing, that man there (KDB), you’re back, you are back. You are the jewel in the crown, you’re back. Look at us now, watch momentum kick in now and these guys know what to do."

He added:

"These guys know when to put the pedal to the floor and it looks like now everybody is going to be looking over their shoulders and looking around and saying 'they are coming'. They know how to get the job done, they have the experience, the depth, the class, the quality and the firepower. Formidable."

Liverpool are at the top of the league table and have been in excellent form, losing just one fixture so far. The Reds are two points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have moved down to fourth after back-to-back defeats against West Ham United and Fulham in December.

"If you ask me, our real contenders" - Manchester City's Rodri makes title race claim involving Liverpool and Arsenal

Manchester City midfielder Rodri believes Liverpool are his side's biggest challengers in the title race ahead of Arsenal. The Spaniard insists the Reds' experience in the English top tier gives them an edge over the Gunners.

The Merseyside outfit have formed a great rivalry with Manchester City in the Premier League in recent years. While Pep Guardiola's men have been quite dominant, winning five league titles since 2017, Liverpool have competed fiercely.

Apart from winning a league title in 2020, Jurgen Klopp's side have lost the title race by just one point on two occasions. Meanwhile, Arsenal have only recently re-entered the conversation, leading the league for 248 days during the 2022-23 campaign.

When asked about this season's title race, Rodri said (via The Mirror):

"If you ask me, our real contenders are Liverpool because they have the experience of winning in the last years. Arsenal showed the level last year they can do and this year they have the experience they didn't have last time."