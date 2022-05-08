Fortaleza vs Sao Paulo prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

Fortaleza entertain Sao Paulo at the Arena Castelão in Brasileiro Serie A action on Sunday.

The hosts have suffered three losses in a row since the opening fixture and are at rock bottom in the standings. They fell to a narrow 1-0 loss to Corinthians last time around.

The visiting side, on the other hand, have fared slightly better and have two wins in four games. They returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Santos on Tuesday.

Fortaleza vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head

The two rivals have squared off 16 times across all competitions since 2003. The visiting side have been the better side in this fixture and have eight wins to their name. The hosts have secured four wins and their remaining four games have ended in draws.

They met four times last season, twice in league fixtures and twice in Copa do Brasil fixtures. Tricolor Paulista emerged undefeated in these fixtures, with two wins while two games ended in draws.

Fortaleza form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-D

Sao Paulo form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-D

Fortaleza vs Sao Paulo Team News

Fortaleza

The home side reported no injuries or suspensions ahead of the game, meaning head coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda should have a fully fit squad to choose from here.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Sao Paulo

As per the club's latest medical report, Tiago Volpi, Nikão and Gabriel Sara missed the final training sessions due to injuries. It should be noted that the reserve squad traveled to Chile for their Copa Sudamericana game, so the first-team players should be fit and raring to go here.

Injury: Tiago Volpi, Nikão, Gabriel Sara

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Fortaleza vs Sao Paulo Predicted XIs

Fortaleza (3-5-2): Max Walef (GK); Tinga, Benevenuto, Titi; Yago Pikachu, Felipe, Hercules, Lucas Crispim, Lucas Lima; Moses, Silvio Romero

Sao Paulo (4-4-2): Jandrei (GK); Rafinha, Arboleda, Diego Costa, Welington; Andres Colorado, Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes, Alisson; Eder, Jonathan Calleri

Fortaleza vs Sao Paulo Prediction

The hosts are yet to find their form this term and have scored just one goal in three games so far. Sao Paulo have been in better form in front of goal and have Calleri, the league's top scorer with five goals, in their ranks.

The game should be a pretty straightforward affair for the visitors, who should be able to secure a win against their northern rivals.

Prediction: Fortaleza 1-2 Sao Paulo

Edited by Peter P