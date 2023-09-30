“Fortunately, we are here talking” – OGC Nice manager Francesco Farioli reacts to Alexis Beka Beka suicide attempt 

OGC Nice manager Francesco Farioli has admitted that the players and staff at the club have been affected by Alexis Beka Beka's suicide attempt on Friday (September 29). He has added that they are talking to the player and have been dealing with him for the last few months.

At his press conference, which was moved to Saturday following the Beka situation a day earlier, Farioli said that they're happy that the plaayer is safe. However, Farioli wants people to think about players as human beings and that they need to think about their mental health (as per Football Italia):

"This certainly is not a pre-match day like any other. Yesterday's events touched us all: team, staff, club and in general everyone in the world of football.

"Fortunately, we are here talking. Alexis is safe and receiving all the treatment he needs. I want to underline the work of our psychologist Sophie, who in recent months has been dealing with his situation with great sensibility."

The Italian manager added:

"Too often people think that football players are just superstars, but they are human beings like everyone else. We saw the difficulties that many other famous sports figures have gone through, and mental health must not be a taboo conversation.

"We should all show sensitivity. We must all try to do our best to make the lives of those around us better. All we ask now is that Alexis' privacy be respected. He has to work through this and should be allowed to do that in his own time."

OGC Nice are second in the league and take on table toppers Brest on Sunday (October 1).

OGC Nice release statement on Alexis Beka Beka

OGC Nice confirmed on Friday afternoon that Alexis Beka Beka was safe after fire marshals and police brought him away from the hard shoulder of the A8 motorway bridge.

In a statement, club president Jean-Pierre Rivère expressed his relief, saying:

“We are above all relieved that everything has turned out well for Alexis today.

"He has been taken care of. We will continue to respect medical confidentiality, and we ask everyone to do the same and respect his right to privacy. We are here to help him, as is everyone at the club.”

Reports suggest Beka Beka had a breakup recently, which affected him deeply. OGC Nice players tried contacting his former partner when they got to know about Beka's suicide threat.