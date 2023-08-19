Fortune teller who accurately predicted Brexit and the Queen’s death names winner of Women’s World Cup final between England and Spain

A famous fortune teller who accurately predicted Brexit and Queen Elizabeth’s death has stated that the result of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will be decided on penalties.

Jemima Packington, who is the world's only asparamancer, has always been famous for predicting the future. She also claims to be able to sneak into the future while tossing a coin in the air and interpreting how it lands.

She became a known name after her predictions about the royal family turned out to be true and accurate. Packington precisely predicted the Queen's death as well as Harry and Meghan's departure from the family. Consequently, she has again become the talk of the town after she boldly predicted about the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup final.

Last year, Jemima Packington predicted that Sarina Wiegman's side will lift the prestigious World Cup Crown in Australia. Interestingly, the England Lionesses have been in ravishing form, and they have already won the Women's Euros and Women's Finalissima.

Hence, they are currently on the verge of making the prediction true by defeating Spain and winning the Women's World Cup. Just before the last game, Packington said that fans are going to witness an "extremely exciting final."

"The asparagus has told me that we're in for a tense final and the game will go to penalties. But the Lionesses will come out as winners. I am sure of that. The asparagus could not reveal the score in normal time. But I know it's going to be an extremely exciting final," the 66-year-old said.

The England Lionesses have also been on an unbeaten run in the tournament. Moreover, their performance against the Matildas has also made them a favorite ahead of the tournament final.

Sweden defeated Australia in the 3rd place match of the FIFA Women's World Cup

After suffering a narrow loss against Spain in the semi-final of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, the Swedish women's football team found themselves in the third-place match. In this contest, they were up against Sam Kerr's Australia.

On the flip side, the Matildas suffered a heartbreaking 3-1 loss against Sarina Wiegman's England Lionesses on August 16. However, locking horns for the third spot, Chelsea star Sam Kerr failed to get on the scoreboard.

Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo broke the deadlock in the first half after she scored on a penalty kick. Consequently, trying to fill the deficit, Australia ended up conceding the second goal of the match as Kosovare Asllani sealed the victory for the Blagult.