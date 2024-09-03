"Found the combinations that work" - Pundit praises Inter Miami man for making 'all the right decisions' in Lionel Messi's absence

MLS legend-turned pundit Sacha Kljestan has hailed Lionel Messi's Inter Miami boss Tata Martino for managing the team in the absence of the legendary forward. The Argentine forward has missed over a dozen consecutive games due to injury and national obligations, but the team has been in fine form.

Miami are seven points clear atop the Eastern Conference. Speaking on MLS Wrap-up via the Inter Miami News site, Kljestan said:

“What he’s done in managing all the different types of players in the team, and imagine he’s done all of this for more than half the regular season without Messi.

"The games Messi has played, he’s been fantastic, but he hasn’t had to rely on the best player of all time, so he’s had to find different ways. Suarez has been good. Busquets is the leader, the one who dictates the game, Alba joins the attack."

He continued:

“I’ve even say Tata Martino say: ‘Gressel doesn’t show up on the scoresheet or do things that wow you, but we’re a better team when he’s on the field.’ He’s made all the right decisions, and he’s found the combinations that work for Inter Miami.”

The Herons next face Philadelphia Union at the Chase Stadium, with their captain reportedly inching closer to a return.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez speaks about international retirement

Lionel Messi's Miami teammate Luis Suarez has discussed his retirement from international football with Uruguay. The 37-year-old striker has represented his country 142 times, scoring 69 goals and providing 39 assists to help them to one Copa America crown.

In a press conference to announce his decision, Suarez said via the Inter Miami news site:

“I am retiring because I want to step aside. I am 37-years-old, there are a lot of talented players, and I know it would be difficult to get to the next World Cup.

"It is comforting to know I can retire on my terms and not have to retire due to injuries, or to not being called up. I want to say goodbye here, with my people. This is the ideal moment.”

The striker will now focus on his campaign with the Herons alongside Lionel Messi, with the former Barcelona duo looking to lead the Miami-based side to glory.

