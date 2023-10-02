"Found his level", "Those are his friends" - Fans react hilariously as Barcelona star spotted playing football with children in a park

Fans have mocked Barcelona star Gavi after he was spotted playing in the park with kids. Many claimed that he had 'found his level,' while others believed he was just hanging out with his friends.

Gavi has become a crucial part of Barcelona's starting XI since making his debut for the club. Manager Xavi has been delighted with the youngster and claimed that he has incredible talent on his hands.

However, fans have been mocking him for his height and age. Here are some of the tweets:

Gavi has played nine matches this season and scored twice while assisting once. He played just 58 matches in the Champions League clash and scored in the 5-0 win over Royal Antwerp.

Gavi paying attention to what Xavi wants at Barcelona

Gavi has claimed that he is paying close attention to what Xavi wants of him on the pitch. He admitted that the coach gives him advice during the matches and is happy to receive insight into the role.

He was quoted by GOAL as saying:

"He says tactical things to me, he gives observations, he tell me how he thinks I'm doing, and my team-mates. I'm really grateful actually for the trust he gives to me. It's an important win for us. I think we deserved it from start to finish. I'm really happy about the result."

He added:

"It was similar against Mallorca. We didn't take our chances, today we had various chances, we should have scored in the first half but we didn't. In the end we've won and so I'm happy. We left Mallorca really disappointed with the result, we made chances and didn't take them, so we were disappointed."

Xavi was also full of praise for his young player and was quoted by Mundo Deportivo as saying:

"I have a lot of faith in Gavi. He's the soul of the team. Gavi is vital for me. You said he didn't fit anymore, he wasn't going to play this season, he's not gonna be important… Everything that you (the press) have come up with. The truth is that he's irreplaceable. It's a pleasure to see so many La Masia players with the first team: Gavi, Lamine, Fermín, Balde… I'm so proud of them."

Barcelona remain the only unbeaten team in LaLiga this season. However, they are second in the table as Real Madrid have 21 points – one more than Xavi's men.