Four red cards shown after full-time in fiery Merseyside Derby between Liverpool and Everton

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot and his assistant along with two players were given red cards after the full-time whistle in the Premier League clash against Everton. The Merseyside derby ended in a 2-2 draw on February 12, at Goodison Park.

Everton opened their scoring with Beto's right-footed shot with an assist from Jarrad Branthwaite with a through ball following a set-piece situation in the 11th minute. However, the lead did not last for the hosts as Alexis Mac Allister found Liverpool's equalizer with a header just five minutes later through an assist by Mohamed Salah with a cross.

The Egyptian star gave the Reds the lead in the 73rd minute. While it seemed the Reds were going end up with a win, Everton equalized with James Tarkowski's right-footed shot after being set up by Tim Iroegbunam with a headed pass in the dying minutes of the match. However, the English centre-back's equalizer was confirmed following a lengthy VAR check due to the possibility of Abdoulaye Doucouré being offside.

Trending

After the confirmed 2-2 draw, Doucouré celebrated Everton's late equalizer in front of the travelling Liverpool fans in a reportedly taunting manner, which bothered Curtis Jones. The two midfielders then got involved in a confrontation with players from both sides piling up. Both players were shown their second yellow card of the clash by Michael Oliver and were sent off following the match.

Expand Tweet

The referee gave Arne Slot a red card when the Dutch manager went over to speak to him, appearing to be angry. The former Feyenoord manager's assistant Sipke Hulshoff was also shown a straight red card after the final whistle.

This marked to be an unexpected dramatic end to the final Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park as Everton are set to relocate to their new stadium.

"We have to show a different side of us on Wednesday" - Arne Slot's comment ahead of Liverpool's clash against Everton

During the pre-match conference, Arne Slot spoke about what Liverpool aimed to do on the pitch in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday. The Dutch manager's comments came after the Reds' unanticipated elimination from the FA Cup following a 1-0 loss against Plymouth Argyle. He said (via BBC Sport):

"We beat Accrington Stanley [in the FA Cup third round] but to lose against Plymouth is, of course, not acceptable. As a team, and I think our fans as well, are disappointed by that result."

Arne Slot also highlighted how important it was for Liverpool to bounce back strongly and added:

"We have to show a different side of us on Wednesday because it was not only the result but the performance was far from what Liverpool standards are as well."

With this 2-2 draw, the Reds remain on top of the Premier League table with 57 points in 24 matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback