France 0-2 Germany: 5 Hits and Flops as Die Mannschaft run out comfortable winners against World Cup finalists | International Friendlies

Two goals early in either half saw Germany beat France 2-0 in a friendly match on Saturday, March 23.

Despite the absence of Antoine Griezmann due to injury, France manager Didier Deschamps had an abundance of talent at his disposal, handing starts to the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Marcus Thuram.

Germany, meanwhile, welcomed Toni Kroos who came out of retirement. He was in midfield alongside Robert Andrich and Ilkay Gundogan with a young attacking force headed by Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz looking to trouble the hosts.

It was a dream start for the visitors who took the lead after just eight seconds. Kroos found Wirtz with a neat pass and the Bayer Leverkusen star unleashed a brilliant long-range effort that flew past Brice Samba in the France goal to make it 1-0.

The remainder of the half was fairly even as both sides looked to gain a foothold. However, Les Bleus fell into further trouble in the 49th minute after Musiala rounded the keeper and passed it to Kai Havertz for a simple tap-in to double the advantage.

France pressed on, hoping to get back into the game but Julian Nagelsmann's side were effective throughout in their 2-0 win. Here are five hits and flops from the game:

#5 Hit - Toni Kroos

It was a brilliant comeback into the national fold for the Real Madrid man, notching an assist after just eight seconds. He was instrumental in the midfield, finishing with two chances created, 16 passes into the final third, four accurate long balls and a pass completion rate of 95% (124/131).

#4 Flop - Marcus Thuram

The Inter Milan forward had a disappointing night in front of goal. Provided the opportunity to impress Deschamps, Thuram was barely involved in the game alongside his fellow attackers Dembele and Mbappe. He had just one shot (none on target), one touch in Germany's box and 21 touches all game.

#3 Hit - Jamal Musiala

The Bayern Munich attacker was a lively threat for the visitors. Deployed on the right, he selflessly set up Havertz to make it 2-0 in the second half, ending the game with two shots (one on target), seven touches in the opposition box and two succesful dribbles.

#2 Flop - Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe found it tough to make a difference against a well-organized Germany side. He forced Marc-Andre ter Stegen into a good save in the first half but could not get on the scoresheet, finishing with one big chance missed, seven touches in the opposition box and five passes into the final third.

#1 Hit - Florian Wirtz

Wirtz continues to gain recognition as one of Europe's most talented prospects. The 20-year-old has been a vital cog in Bayer Leverkusen's brilliant season. Against France, he opened the scoring within seconds and looked threatening throughout.