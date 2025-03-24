France 2(7)-0 (6)Croatia: Five talking points as Les Bleus comeback to secure penalty shootout win in UEFA Nations League

France secured a 2-0 victory over Croatia in the second leg of their UEFA Nations League quarterfinal to restore parity on aggregate with their visitors. The 2022 World Cup finalists then went to Penalty shootouts, where they edged their opponents in the 2018 World Cup final to book their place in the competition's semifinal.

Micheal Olise scored in the 52nd minute through a fine freekick before setting up Ousmane Dembele in the 80th minute to draw the game level on aggregate and take the game to extra time and penalties. Bayern Munich star Josip Stanisic missed the crucial penalty, which allowed Dayot Upamecano to win the tie for Les Bleus from the spot.

Overturning a two-goal deficit will always get tongues wagging, and the brilliant performance by Les Bleus on the night is sure to enthrall fans and neutrals across the globe. Five talking points from France's win over Croatia in the UEFA Nations League are:

5. Micheal Olise dazzles in comeback

Bayern Munich star Micheal Olise had a brilliant game to help France overturn their first-leg UEFA Nations League quarterfinal defeat to Croatia with a brilliant performance in Paris. The 23-year-old created five chances won two tackles, made eight recoveries, and won seven of 12 duels in 106 minutes on the pitch.

Les Bleus hopes Olise can repeat his performance in the competition's semifinal, where they face La Roja in a replay of their Euro 2024 semifinal clash.

4. Luka Modric's disappointing performance

Croatia's legendary midfielder, Luka Modric, had a disappointing game against France in the second leg of the nation's UEFA Nations League quarter-final clash. The Real Madrid star could not help his side hold on to their advantage and will be disappointed in his performance in Paris.

Modric lost 10 of 13 duels, was dribbled past five times, and only completed one tackle in a performance the Ballon d'Or winner will hope to forget quickly.

3. Kouadio Kone's brilliant performance

AS Roma star Kouadio Kone is one of the most exciting prospects in Europe this season, dazzling for the Rome-based club. He showed his pedigree for France against Croatia in Paris to help Les Bleus win the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal.

The 23-year-old midfielder completed 47 of 51 passes, won nine of 14 duels, and was the most fouled player on the pitch, winning six freekicks.

2. Ousmane Dembele, the new king of Paris

Since Kylian Mbappe left Paris, Ousmane Dembele has done his best to make the French capital forget the Los Blancos star with consistent performances. The 27-year-old has been fabulous for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), scoring 30 goals and providing six assists in 37 games. He carried his fine form into the UEFA Nations League clash with Croatia.

Dembele scored France's second goal in a brilliant performance that saw him create five chances, win two freekicks, and make two recoveries in the match.

1. Croatia's disappointing return leg

Croatia did not play well against France in their 2-0 UEFA Nations League second-leg defeat. The side lacked any attacking threat and held on to a sliver of possession, a performance that deserved a defeat at the final whistle.

Zlatco Dalic's side failed to have a shot on target and managed an xG of 0.18 from the 38% possession they managed.

