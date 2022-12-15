France 'blame England' as duo miss 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-final against Morocco due to illness: Reports

France players Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot missed the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday (December 14) due to illness. Members of Les Bleus' team reportedly (according to the Mirror) believe they contracted it from England players during the quarter-final.

Another theory regarding their illness is because of the air conditioning in the stadiums of the World Cup.

Rabiot and Upamecano have been crucial for Didier Deschamps' side throughout the tournament. Ibrahima Konate and Youssouf Fofana have started as replacements for the duo against the Atlas Lions.

Rabiot and Upamecano have been crucial for Didier Deschamps' side throughout the tournament. Ibrahima Konate and Youssouf Fofana have started as replacements for the duo against the Atlas Lions.

Upamecano is on the bench for the semi-final clash. Rabiot, meanwhile, hasn't even traveled to the Al Bayt Stadium as he looks to recover in a timely manner to be ready to face Argentina if Deschamps' side reach the final.

France are currently leading by a goal against Walid Regragui's side. Theo Hernandez scored the opening goal in the fifth minute with a spectacular finish.

Morocco manager Walid Regragui praises France star ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-final

France v Morocco: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Walid Regragui used to be teammates with France's Olivier Giroud when they played together for French outfit Grenoble Foot 38 in 2008.

Regragui praised Giroud ahead of the FIFA World Cup semi-final clash, saying (via Indian Express):

“Olivier is a resilient player. It was complicated for him right from the outset, even at Grenoble, but he's never given up. I've often been following him from a distance [and] may have had him only once one the phone in the meantime to congratulate him. What he's achieved is outstanding and he deserves it.”

He further added:

“For the short period of time I was alongside him, I can tell he's a great lad, with values. When you have values, as well as a good heart like Olivier's, and when you're a hard worker – I'm very happy about what he's been achieving.”

Get French Football News @GFFN Le Dauphiné Libéré) Morocco coach Walid Regragui & Olivier Giroud remarkably spent 2 months together as players at Grenoble & shared the pitch for 45 minutes during a pre-season friendly vs Strasbourg in the summer of 2008. (Le Dauphiné Libéré) Morocco coach Walid Regragui & Olivier Giroud remarkably spent 2 months together as players at Grenoble & shared the pitch for 45 minutes during a pre-season friendly vs Strasbourg in the summer of 2008. (📷 Le Dauphiné Libéré) https://t.co/WOGOYt3Yb2

Despite Regragui's admiration, a major part of Morocco's job will be to keep Giroud content. The AC Milan striker is currently his country's all-time top goalscorer.

