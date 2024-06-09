France captain Kylian Mbappe nursing back problem as Euro 2024 edges closer: Reports

A report by RMC sport suggests that French captain Kylian Mbappe might not feature in their last friendly game against Canada before Euro 2024. The Real Madrid forward has a minor back problem that could see him miss out on the game and has been an issue before Le Bleus faced Luxembourg.

Mbappe is expected to make a full recovery in time to lead his country out in their opening game of Euro 2024. Les Bleus kick of their campaign against Austria on the 17th of June.

Mbappe will be keen to make a strong impression at the European Championships, with the Frenchman looking to win every prize available in national football. The tournament will also serve as an opportunity for him to show his new side Real Madrid what he has to offer .

Trending

The World Cup winner recently joined Los Blancos after an excellent stint with Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 that saw him become their all time leading goalscorer. Kylian Mbappe will now hope he can say goodbye to France and hello to Spain with a dominant display in Germany that leads to silverware.

Kylian Mbappe hoping for glory in Euro 2024

Le Capitaine des blues, Kylian Mbappe will be keen to replicate the achievements of his headcoach Didier Deschamps and lead his nation to glory at the European championships. France have not won a UEFA EURO tournament since then and glory and restoration are on the line for the French in Germany.

In a storyline historians who studied the Napoleonionic wars would salivate over, the French lead their forces across the Rhine in search of glory and European dominance. Euro 2024 will be a chance for Les Bleus to end their 24 year wait for the trophy and they have the team to make that happen.

In Kylian Mbappe, they have an all French Throughbred striker with the grace, composure and ability to rip defenders to shreds. He however does not go into the competition alone, his Real Madrid teammates Aurelien Tchoumeni and Eduardo Camavinga will provide a midfield base to allow him build off.

France are one of the favorites to win Euro 2024, with good reason and will hope they can live up to their pre competition billing. Les Bleus will be guided by a man who has seen success in the competition as a player and will be hoping to win it as a coach as well, with Deschamps hoping to repeat the feat he achieved at the FIFA World Cup.