Ex-France Football president holds talks with Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe over national team retirement concerns

Former France Football President Noel Le Graet recently met with Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe to discuss concerns about his future with the France national team. The meeting came after worries arose within the France Football Federation (FFF) about Mbappe retiring from the national team.

At 19, Kylian Mbappe led France to win the 2018 World Cup. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar was hailed as one of France's best players. His performance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup where he led Les Blues to their second consecutive World Cup final further cemented his legacy in the national team. He scored a hat-trick in the final and also won the Golden Boot.

However, things have gone downhill for the French superstar after the 2024 Euros. France bowed out in the semi-finals after a 2-1 loss to eventual winners Spain. Mbappe did not impress in the campaign although it was overshadowed by his much-publicized move to Real Madrid from PSG in the summer of 2024.

Meanwhile, the switch did not turn out great for Kylian Mbappe and his alleged fallout with the France team grew. Coach Didier Deschamps notably excluded the superstar from the France squad in two consecutive international breaks in October and November, including the UEFA Nations League fixtures.

Amid growing concerns and questions about his potential early international retirement, former France Football President Noel Le Graet met Kylian Mbappe to discuss his future with Les Blues. About his meeting with Le Parisien, he said (via Tribal Football):

"Everything went well, Kylian was adorable. We talked for a while, we exchanged some little talks. We were very happy to see each other and talk. I congratulated him on his level of play and everything he's doing right now.

"He said he was happy in Madrid. I said: 'Above all, don't let go of the France team, we need you'. He replied: 'Don't worry, president, I'll be there with the Bleus in March and in very good shape'."

Mbappe is expected to return to action with France in March for the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals. He is also on the path to regain his lost form with Real Madrid and will be expected to be back to his best ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"My love for the French team hasn't changed" - When Real Madrid ace Kylian Mbappe made his feelings clear for representing Les Blues

In an interview with Canal+ in December 2024, Kylian Mbappe spoke about his relationship with the France national team. The Los Blancos superstar said that he's committed to Les Blues and said (via BBC):

"The French team has always been the highest rank in football, it's the national team. I've always said there's nothing more important. My love for the French team hasn't changed. You serve your country and that's it."

The Real Madrid superstar has contributed 48 goals for France in 83 caps across competitions. He has won two international trophies with Les Blues including the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2021 UEFA Nations League.

In the 2022 World Cup final against Argentina, Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick in their 3-3 draw. However, Les Blues lost 4-2 on penalties. The Real Madrid forward won the Golden Boot for the most number of goals scored in the tournament (eight goals).

