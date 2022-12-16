Create

Kolo Muani says France will be unfazed by crowd support for Argentina during FIFA World Cup final

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Dec 16, 2022 07:48 PM IST
France forward spoke ahead of the FIFA World Cup final
Kolo Muani spoke ahead of the FIFA World Cup final

France are set to play Argentina in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 17. Les Bleus are aiming to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win the World Cup on two consecutive occasions.

They defeated Morocco in the semi-final by a scoreline of 2-0. Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani scored for Didier Deschamps' side.

La Albiceleste, on the other hand, earned a 3-0 win against Croatia in their last-four clash. Lionel Messi scored a penalty to open the scoring before Julian Alvarez bagged a brace.

ARGENTINA VS. FRANCETHE WORLD CUP FINAL IS SET 🏆 https://t.co/Mwcor0bcgP

Messi and company have also had a huge fan following throughout the tournament in Qatar. Argentine fans have been present in large numbers inside stadiums and have been very vocal.

Kolo Muani, however, claimed that France would not be fazed by Argentina supporters. The Eintracht Frankfurt forward claimed that players are used to those types of atmospheres at the club level.

He spoke ahead of the FIFA World Cup final (via RMC):

"We are a little used to this kind of atmosphere in our clubs. It motivates us even if it is not for us. We are not destabilized because we are concentrated. I also heard the French supporters, and that suits me."
First touch, first international goal! Randal Kolo Muani 😉 https://t.co/DvmKLSCPoX

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Argentina

France

3148 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Nived Zenith
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...