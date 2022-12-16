France are set to play Argentina in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 17. Les Bleus are aiming to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win the World Cup on two consecutive occasions.

They defeated Morocco in the semi-final by a scoreline of 2-0. Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani scored for Didier Deschamps' side.

La Albiceleste, on the other hand, earned a 3-0 win against Croatia in their last-four clash. Lionel Messi scored a penalty to open the scoring before Julian Alvarez bagged a brace.

Messi and company have also had a huge fan following throughout the tournament in Qatar. Argentine fans have been present in large numbers inside stadiums and have been very vocal.

Kolo Muani, however, claimed that France would not be fazed by Argentina supporters. The Eintracht Frankfurt forward claimed that players are used to those types of atmospheres at the club level.

He spoke ahead of the FIFA World Cup final (via RMC):

"We are a little used to this kind of atmosphere in our clubs. It motivates us even if it is not for us. We are not destabilized because we are concentrated. I also heard the French supporters, and that suits me."

