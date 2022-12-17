France handed boost as 23-year-old star recovers in time for FIFA World Cup final against Argentina: Reports

France have received a massive injury boost ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. Liverpool starlet Ibrahima Konate has recovered in time and will be available to play in the final.

It was previously reported that Raphael Varane, Konate and Kingsley Coman have been suffering from flu-like symptoms. The trio, along with Theo Hernandez and Aurelien Tcouameni, missed training yesterday.

Hernandez and Tchouameni suffered knee injuries and hip bruises, respectively.

Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot missed the semi-final clash against Morocco.

Konate and Varane formed an impeccable partnership at the heart of Les Bleus' defense for the clash against the Atlas Lions. Hence, Konate's recovery will come as a massive boost for Didier Deschamps' side.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP NEW: Ibrahima Konate has recovered in time for the World Cup Final. He is expected to train tonight. [L'Equipe] NEW: Ibrahima Konate has recovered in time for the World Cup Final. He is expected to train tonight. [L'Equipe] https://t.co/cGzQkhADPe

France are aiming to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win the FIFA World Cup on two consecutive occasions. They face mighty Argentina in the final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, 18 December.

France reacted to virus attack in their camp during the 2022 FIFA World Cup

France Press Conference - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The France camp decided to remain tight-lipped on the virus attack in their camp during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Speaking ahead of the final against Argentina on 18 December, Deschamps said (via Sky Sports):

"We make sure to manage the situation as well as possible. The players were sleeping when I left, I don't have the latest information. We are doing our best to manage calmly. There will be information today. I will have some tonight and until tomorrow to make sure we are ready for this big game."

Captain Hugo Lloris also shared his bit on the situation. The Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper said:

"I have no more news than last night. You will certainly have more info by the next training. The virus, we are never prepared for this kind of thing. We try to prepare for the best of ways, quite simply. These are hazards for which we were not necessarily prepared, but that does not take away from the excitement we can have."

Players like Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate are crucial for Les Bleus. Hence, French fans will hope to see the players recover in time ahead of the showpiece clash on Sunday.

B/R Football @brfootball Argentina and France could put together some serious six-a-side World Cup teams Argentina and France could put together some serious six-a-side World Cup teams 🔥 https://t.co/NJ88S8EyDE

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 5477 votes