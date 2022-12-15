France manager Didier Deschamps refuses to comment on Karim Benzema's reported FIFA World Cup return 

France manager Didier Deschamps has refused to comment on Karim Benzema's reported return to the French team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday (December 18) against Argentina.

As reported by Spanish outlet Marca, the Real Madrid forward could be back in the squad for the FIFA World Cup final against the Albiceleste. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner was ruled out of the World Cup having picked up a thigh injury in training in Qatar just before the start of the tournament.

Benzema flew to Real Madrid to begin work on his recovery and looked set to miss out on the World Cup. However, France manager Didier Deschamps never replaced the 34-year-old in his 26-man squad, which makes him eligible to return to the squad.

Following France's 2-0 win against Morocco in the semifinal on Wednesday (December 14), Deschamps was asked regarding the possibility of Karim Benzema's return in the final.

SPORTbible @sportbible Karim Benzema will be available for France against Argentina in the World Cup final due to a stunning loophole. Karim Benzema will be available for France against Argentina in the World Cup final due to a stunning loophole. https://t.co/Z2TOpjzUgG

However, the World Cup-winning manager refused to comment on the same. He said, as quoted by Fox Sports:

"I don't really want to answer that question. Next question. I do apologise."

France have made it to successive FIFA World Cup finals and will look to clinch the much-coveted trophy for the third time. Argentina, meanwhile, will also look to win their third World Cup after last winning it in 1986.

Didier Deschamps has missed many big-name players due to injury, including Paul Pogba, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, N’Golo Kante and Christopher Nkunku. Benzema, though, is back in full training with Real Madrid following recovery sessions and a holiday and could now return to Qatar before the final.

Los Blancos have already given their star forward permission to do so, but Deschamps will have to make the final call.

FIFA World Cup missing in Karim Benzema's illustrious resume

Benzema has enjoyed an illustrious career at club level, but it has not been the same with France.

The Real Madrid superstar used to be a key player for Les Bleus and was their top scorer at the 2014 World Cup. However, the striker was not named in the France squad in the 2018 edition, as he was still exiled from the team for his role in a sex-tape scandal with his former teammate Mathieu Valbuena.

Stats24 @_Stats24 Antoine Griezmann for France

115 games, 42 goals and 36 assists



Kylian Mbappe for France

64 games, 33 goals and 23 assists



Olivier Giroud for France

118 games, 53 goals and 14 assists



And France still miss Benzema Antoine Griezmann for France115 games, 42 goals and 36 assistsKylian Mbappe for France64 games, 33 goals and 23 assistsOlivier Giroud for France118 games, 53 goals and 14 assistsAnd France still miss Benzema 🇫🇷 Antoine Griezmann for France▪️ 115 games, 42 goals and 36 assists🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappe for France▪️ 64 games, 33 goals and 23 assists 🇫🇷 Olivier Giroud for France ▪️ 118 games, 53 goals and 14 assists And France still miss Benzema 😅👏 https://t.co/9s2Gtjnc3p

The former Lyon attacker also received a one-year suspended prison term and a €75,000 fine for complicity in attempted blackmail.

Benzema has been capped 97 times for France and has 37 goals to his name. He was recalled to the national team in June 2021, almost six years after his last call-up. Since then, he has scored ten goals in 15 games across competitions.

While Benzema has been one of the most decorated players at club level, the FIFA World Cup is conspicuous by its absence in his resume.

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 52 votes