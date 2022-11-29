France manager Didier Deschamps responds to claims that Kylian Mbappe has an ego problem

France manager Didier Deschamps has denied claims that forward Kylian Mbappe has an ego problem.

Les Blues have already secured their place in the round of 16 after beating Australia and Denmark in their first two Group D fixtures. This means Deschamps could opt to heavily rotate his squad for the last group-stage match against Tunisia, giving some of his key players a rest.

Although the head coach hasn't revealed his plans for Wednesday (30 November), he denied claims that Mbappe's ego would result in the player demanding to start. Speaking at a press conference, Deschamps said (via journalist Hadrien Grenier):

“Kylian Mbappé has no ego! Obviously, it is important, it is decisive. But I can assure you that he has always been part of a collective framework with this ability, through what he does, to be brought to light."

Mbappe has been the star of France's World Cup campaign so far, scoring three of their six goals, including a match-winning brace against Denmark in their 2-1 victory. The forward has been on fire in Qatar, oozing confidence and swagger with his every touch of the ball.

Despite his fiery run, Deschamps might as well opt to bench Mbappe tomorrow to keep him fit for their Round of 16 encounter. However, the Paris Saint-Germain forward will be eager to add to his goal tally and stake a claim for the Golden Boot.

France back in form after Nations League disaster

With just one win from six games, France ceded their Nations League title in a limp manner just months after claiming it. This cast doubts about the side's ability to retain their World Cup crow but Les Blues have already found their rhythm in Qatar.

The reigning champions made light work of Australia in a thumping 4-1 victory before seeing off a resolute Denmark to qualify for the knockout stages.

Tunisia are not an easy opposition but given the quality in their ranks, France should have no problem dispatching them, even if their key players don't start.

Deschamps' side look like champions again despite important players such as Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba, Christopher Nkunku, and N'Golo Kante missing from the squad.

Les Blues are aiming to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend their title.

