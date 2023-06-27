France President Emmanuel Macron chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

France President Emmanuel Macron recently picked his favorite player between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Macron said that he prefers Ronaldo over the Argentine.

Ronaldo or Messi has been the hot topic of football for over the last 15 years. Fans, experts, politicians, and more pick sides between the duo. Macron shared his preference, saying (via Gio CR7):

“I prefer Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Both Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have won countless honors and awards over the course of their careers. They have won a total of 12 Ballon d'Ors between them.

They are two of the greatest players of the modern era. Like Macron, fans often have a preference between the duo. However, it would be unwise to not acknowledge the greatness of both players regardless of one's preference.

Ilkay Gundogan compared former teammate to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Ilkay Gundogan recently joined Barcelona as a free agent from Manchester City. The German, who is one of the finest midfielders of the modern era, shared high praise for his former City teammate Erling Haaland.

Haaland was in phenomenal form in his first season in England as the Norwegian bagged 52 goals across competitions. Gundogan compared the striker to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as he said (via Hindustan Times):

"Honestly, I didn’t know what to expect when he came here. You see the goals and all the attention that he was getting at Dortmund, and you wonder if he’s going to fit with the group."

He added:

"But when I got to know him, I was so surprised how someone could be that talented and still have the will to be even better every single day. He’s never satisfied. I feel like there are no limits for him. Messi and Ronaldo are the only comparison for the level he could reach."

Neither Ronaldo nor Messi are in European football at the moment. The Portuguese plays for Al-Nassr while the Argentine is set to join MLS club Inter Miami. Haaland is among the players who are tipped to emulate the legendary duo's legacy.

