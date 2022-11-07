France receive massive Raphael Varane boost ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup: Reports

France have received a massive injury boost ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup as Raphael Varane is deemed fit for the tournament (via L'Equipe).

Varane suffered a femoral bicep injury in his hamstring during Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on 22 October.

The former Real Madrid man came off with teary eyes as many casted doubts over him making the French squad for the World Cup in Qatar. However, Didier Deschamps can breathe a sigh of relief as the reliable defender now looks set to be fit for the tournament, which starts on 20 November.

France begin their World Cup on 23 November against Australia. Deschamps' team are already missing a few key players as they look to defend their status as the world champions in Qatar.

Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante have been ruled out due to injury. While the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner, Karim Benzema is set to feature in the tournament, the Frenchman has been sporadic for Real Madrid due to persistent injury issues this season.

Le Blues also face Denmark and Tunisia on 26 November and 30 November respectively in Group D of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Raphael Varane played every minute for Didier Deschamps' side during their triumphant outing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Hence, his injury update is a massive boost for the team.

How will France line up at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Raphael Varane?

Raphael Varane is back for France for the 2022 FIFA World cup

Raphael Varane is almost certain to be France's first-choice defender for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The likes of Jules Kounde and William Saliba lay claim to partner the experienced Manchester United center-back at the heart of the defense.

The main worry for Didier Deschamps' team will be to fill the void left by absentees Pogba and Kante.

Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Adrien Rabiot will look to star in the absence of Pogba and Kante.

Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema are Les Blues' biggest attacking threats. They also have Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud and Ousmane Dembele who can hurt opposing defences.

