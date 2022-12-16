France striker Randal Kolo Muani is positive about Les Bleus' chances of beating Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

France came into the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar looking to defend their title as world champions. Things have gone according to plan for them so far, having booked a place in the final of the tournament.

After initially becoming Group D winners, Les Bleus beat Poland, England, and Morocco to qualify for the final. They are now just one step away from becoming the first team to win the FIFA World Cup twice in a row in 60 years.

Didier Deschamps and Co. are scheduled to face Argentina in the final on Sunday (December 18). They will lock horns with a La Albiceleste side, led by the tournament's joint-top scorer Lionel Messi.

Kolo Muani, who only made his national team debut in September, is looking forward to the final, having dreamt of it as a child. Speaking ahead of the match, he insisted that he is confident about the team's chances of beating Argentina. He told a press conference [via RMC Sport]:

"It's magic. Everyone is watching, France and everyone. I dreamed of it as a kid. A great pride to score in the semi-final for me, my family, and the people. We are going to play the final, we want to go all the way, I think we will."

Kolo Muani notably netted for Les Bleus in their 2-0 win over Morocco in the World Cup semi-finals this week.

