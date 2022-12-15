France star Ibrahima Konate's old comments about Cristiano Ronaldo have resurfaced as he prepares to take on Lionel Messi in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 18.

Konate started the semi-final clash against Morocco for Didier Deschamps' side. Dayot Upamecano was ruled out of the clash due to illness, handing Konate the chance to showcase his talent.

Theo Hernandez and Kolo Muani scored for Les Bleus as they managed to seal a berth in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the win over Morocco.

They will now face Lionel Messi and Argentina on December 18. While facing Messi is a mammoth task for any, if Konate's previous comments on Cristiano Ronaldo are anything to go by, the Liverpool starlet won't be intimidated by the task.

Liverpool defeated Manchester United 5-0 back in 2021. Speaking to the media after the game, Konate said (via Sport BIBLE):

"I was surprised because he's one of the best players in the world, but he's only human like me. He has two arms and two legs. I had to be focused on my game with the team and it was good, it was okay."

Piers Morgan revealed an interesting claim Cristiano Ronaldo made about Lionel Messi

Piers Morgan has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo made an interesting claim about Lionel Messi. Speaking on talkSPORT, Morgan said:

“I had a very interesting conversation with Cristiano. We had dinner after I first interviewed him three years ago. It was a really great conversation and I really like him as a person. He was incredibly respectful about Messi and I said to him, ‘Who’s the best player you’ve ever seen?'"

Morgan added:

“He said, ‘Messi, but you’re asking the wrong question. You’re not asking me who is the best player…’, because, of course, he has never seen himself play live.' So that made me laugh. But then he talked about the pair of them and the difference between them and a lot of the other greats like R9 Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, George Best, Paul Gascoigne. He said the difference is the longevity he and Messi have had."

