France striker Karim Benzema names 4 big favorites for 2022 FIFA World Cup 

France striker Karim Benzema has named Les Bleus among the four favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The world's most illustrious international tournament is just a week away, and the hype is building as the top footballing nations look to take center stage.

Benzema has been selected in France's 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup and Didier Deschamps' side will be eager to retain their crown successfully.

France lifted the trophy back in 2018 with a 4-1 win over Croatia in the final in Russia.

Benzema has been picking his favorites to win the tournament this year, and he has suggested that his side can win the competition once again.

The Real Madrid frontman has also chosen Argentina, Spain, and Brazil as the nations that will be frontrunners to lift the World Cup.

He said (via Telefoot):

"The big favourite? (Brazil's) a favourite, as Argentina can be, as Spain can be, France of course."

@Benzema est de retour à la maison

Benzema returned to the national team after a six-year absence last year due to a sex tape extortion scandal and missed the 2018 World Cup.

He was part of the squad that exited the European Championships last year in the quarterfinals.

Deschamps' side are in Group D and kick off their campaign against Australia on Tuesday, 22 November.

Les Bleus then face Denmark on Saturday, 26 November, and Tunisia on Wednesday, 30 November.

Brazil are the record holders, winning the tournament five times, but the last time they did came back in 2002.

Tite's squad boasts the likes of Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar and Benzema's Madrid teammates Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo.

Argentina's Lionel Messi will play in his last FIFA World Cup tournament.

La Albiceleste came close to winning the competition in 2014 but lost 1-0 to Germany in the final during extra time.

Finally, Spain have had recent success in the tournament, winning it in 2010.

They were eliminated in the Round of 16 in 2018 by host nation Russia, who secured a 4-3 victory in extra time.

Deschamps could leave the France job if his side don't make the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup

Deschamps' time in charge of France may be ending

Deschamps has been French national team manager since 2012 and in that time has won 84, drawn 26 and lost 22 of his 132 matches in charge.

His contract with Les Bleus expires in December and president Noel Le Graet has revealed that there will be discussions if Deschamps wants to continue.

That is only if they manage to reach the semi-finals, with Le Great telling L'Equipe (via Marca):

"If we reach the semi-finals, it's his choice. If he feels motivated to continue, there won't even be a discussion about it because he will have earned it. If we're not in the last four, we'll have to talk about it. In that case, I have the upper hand."

#WorldCup



Deschamps on Karim Benzema: "He will be with us despite the injury he suffered — his injury is because he played a lot in a short period which affected him"."I believe that he will do everything he can to ready for the France-Australia match".

