France vs Morocco Head-To-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 62 of FIFA World Cup 2022

France will take on Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday in the second semi-final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The defending champions are looking to make history by becoming the first team since Brazil in 1962 to retain their title. Les Bleus overcame England in the quarter-finals, sealing a 2-1 win as Harry Kane missed a crucial penalty for the Three Lions in the 84th minute.

They also made light work of Poland in the round of 16 with a 3-1 victory.

Barring a 1-0 loss to Tunisia in the group stages, when head coach Didier Deschamps fielded a rotated side as a place in the knockout stages was already secured, France have looked impressive throughout the tournament.

French star Kylian Mbappe has been at his ruthless best once more, scoring five goals and providing two assists to play a leading role in their campaign so far.

France will be looking to him to produce the goods again against a resilient Moroccan side that is yet to concede a goal to an opposition player.

The Atlas Lions have scripted a fairytale journey so far, topping a group consisting of heavyweights Croatia and Belgium before knocking out Spain and Portugal in the knockout stages to reach the semi-finals.

In the process, they became the first-ever African team, and the first Arab team, to reach the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup, and are one game away from reaching the showpiece clash itself.

France vs Morocco Head-To-Head Stats

France and Morocco have faced each other 11 times and Les Bleus have the upper hand in those contests, winning seven, drawing three, and losing only once.

Most of their clashes have come in mini-tournaments such as the Mediterranean Games, Four Nations Tournament, and King Hassan II Cup.

They have never met each other in a major international tournament while facing off only twice in friendlies. The first came in January 1999, which France won 1-0 while the second was held in November 2007, when they played out a 2-2 draw.

France vs Morocco: Numbers you need to know before their 2022 FIFA World Cup encounter

France and Morocco will face off in a major international tournament for the first time in their history and this will also be their first meeting in 15 years.

Morocco are the only team amongst the semi-finalists who are yet to concede a goal to a rival player. The only goal they've shipped in so far was an own goal against Canada.

France have scored 12 goals in five games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far, while Morocco have five. France, however, haven't kept a clean sheet in the competition yet, while Morocco have managed four.

While France will have most of the possession in the encounter, Morocco will hope that their stubborn defense can keep out the talented French attack.

