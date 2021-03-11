Franco Baresi says Manchester United's Marcus Rashford would be a good option for AC Milan

Former AC Milan star Franco Baresi has admitted that Manchester United's Marcus Rashford would be a good fit for the Rossoneri.

The England international is set to miss the first leg of the Europa League tie against AC Milan on Thursday, and Manchester United will miss his influence on the pitch.

Rashford picked up an ankle injury during the derby victory over Manchester City on Sunday. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already revealed that the attacker is likely to sit out against Milan.

The 23-year-old has scored 18 goals in all competitions for United and was one of the scorers when the Red Devils beat Real Sociedad away from home in the previous round.

Baresi has explained that the forward’s ability to play anywhere in attack would be a nice advantage for a team like Milan:

“I like Marcus Rashford a lot, he’s an extraordinary player. He wouldn’t be bad for Milan. He can play in any position up front; it would be a nice advantage,” Baresi told The Times.

“Rashford is a modern forward who has everything required to do well. He has already shown and done great things and he has a lot of quality,” he added.

Manchester United will hope they won’t miss Marcus Rashford against AC Milan

Both Manchester United and AC Milan have some injured players and are far from full strength. The former will be forced into using Daniel James and Mason Greenwood on the flanks with Rashford unavailable.

Rashford has done well in European competitions this season, scoring a combined seven goals in eight appearances in the Champions League and the Europa League.

In his absence, Manchester United will lose some of their cutting edge and drive in attack. But most importantly, they will miss his goals.

Anthony Martial is set to feature in attack, but the Frenchman is currently on a seven-game goal drought. Daniel James and Mason Greenwood too haven’t scored that many this season, so Solskjaer will be a tad worried about their attack come Thursday night.

Like Manchester United, Milan too have several injuries. It may not be a classic at Old Trafford, but if the hosts can take a lead to the San Siro without Rashford, they will be more than happy.