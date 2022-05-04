Frank Lampard charged by FA for blaming referee after Everton’s 2-0 defeat against Liverpool

Everton manager Frank Lampard has been charged with breach of conduct by the FA for his comments in the aftermath of their 2-0 defeat to Liverpool.

The Premier League's governing body released a statement condemning the Englishman for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to his post-match statements.

The Toffees were beaten at Anfield on April 24 following two second-half goals from Andrew Robertson and Divock Origi. However, the Merseyside derby wasn't without controversy. Anthony Gordon was denied a penalty in the second half despite a VAR review after being fouled by Joel Matip.

Irked, Lampard lashed out at the referee after the game, indicating there was a bias. He said:

“It was a penalty. If that was Mo Salah at the other end, he gets a penalty. You don’t get them here (Anfield). That’s the reality of football sometimes. If you look back with that on VAR, there’s questionable things going on, maybe that’s to be expected when you come here.”

The FA have given Lampard until May 9 offer a response and in their official statement, said:

“Frank Lampard has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to post-match media comments that he made following Everton FC’s Premier League match against Liverpool FC on Sunday April 24, 2022."

He added:

“It is alleged the manager’s comments constitute improper conduct as they imply bias and/or attack the integrity of the match referee – or referees generally – and/or bring the game into disrepute contrary to FA Rule E3.1. Frank Lampard has until Monday May 9 2022 to provide a response.”

Reports also suggest that the FA also reviewed Gordon's tweet featuring a video of the incident captioned with two face-plaming emojis, although no action was taken.

Everton facing relegation after 68 years

Everton are currently 18th in the Premier League table. Two points from safety with just five games remaining, Everton face a tough month ahead in their battle for top-flight survival.

The Toffees have played in every Premier League campaign since the competition's inception in 1992. They last played in the second division way back in 1954.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 “I learnt a lot.”



Frank Lampard on how he can use what he learnt at Chelsea to save Everton from relegation from the Premier League. 🗣 “I learnt a lot.” Frank Lampard on how he can use what he learnt at Chelsea to save Everton from relegation from the Premier League. https://t.co/4kT85RHpZQ

However, their fairytale run is headed for a crushing end, with games against Leicester City, Brentford, and Arsenal still to come.

Lampard was brought in to anchor the sinking ship in January, taking over from Rafa Benitez. However, he has won only four times since taking charge, although it includes a pair of 1-0 wins over Manchester United and Chelsea.

Edited by Aditya Singh